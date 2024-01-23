“The Reason You Don’t See This in the Mainstream Media Is Because It Is Extremely Damaging” – Emerald Robinson and Ivory Hecker Discuss Explosive Report on How You Can Change Results on Voting Machines (VIDEO)

On Friday, in a Federal Court In Atlanta, Georgia, University of Michigan Professor of Computer Science and Engineering J. Alex Halderman testified in front of Judge Amy Totenberg’s courtroom in the Culling vs. Raffensperger lawsuit on the insecure Dominion voting machines used in Georgia elections since 2020.

As reported earlier, during his testimony, Halderman was able to HACK A DOMINION VOTING MACHINE and change the tabulations in front of U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg and the entire courtroom!

Halderman USED ONLY A PEN TO CHANGE VOTE TOTALS!

His testimony was part of a long-running lawsuit by election integrity activists set as a bench trial.

On Monday Emerald Robinson joined Ivory Hecker on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines to discuss how you can use a pen change results on a Dominion voting machine as was demonstrated last week in Fulton County court.

Emerald is following this story for her show on Frank Speech.

Emerald Robinson: Thanks, Ivory. It’s great to see you. It’s a huge story. I’m so glad the gateway pundits did an excellent job covering it. In fact, it was a gateway pundit coverage that I cited on my own show today, the absolute. So kudos on you all for covering. Look, the reason you don’t see it in the mainstream media is because it’s extremely damning to the narrative that there was nothing wrong with the 2020 election. These machines are perfectly safe. They’re not vulnerable at all. And then you get this left wing authority, really, he’s an authority on cybersecurity and voting machines in particular. And if you’ll recall, he used to testify before the House following the 2016 election when they were saying there was Russian hackers to talk about. That’s one of their witnesses they would use to talk about voting machine vulnerabilities. So the media cannot cover this because it obliterates their whole narrative. Remember, their tagline they constantly use when they talk about Donald Trump and his supporters and their unbased, or their unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in 2020.

