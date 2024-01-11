Rapper Lil Nas X Mocks Jesus in Latest Promo Videos And Photos

Rapper Lil Nas X is receiving significant backlash from Christians after the Grammy Award winner posted on social media photos and videos of himself mocking Jesus on the cross.

In a post on X, the rapper posted an image of himself on the cross with the caption, “MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! J CHRIST.”

Underneath his initial post, he continued to post a video of himself on the cross that transformed into an angelic type of armor.

He later posted a video of himself mocking Holy Communion.

Social media users attacked what they considered to be a “demonic” new preview for rapper Lil Nas X’s upcoming single “J Christ.”

The rapper dropped an image for the song that features him as Jesus Christ on the cross while a group pulls it into place. He also attached a GIF of himself as Jesus on a golden cross that transforms into a kind of angelic armor around him.

“MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! J CHRIST JANUARY 12, 2024 00:00 EST BE THERE!” Lil Nas X wrote on X Monday.

Though the rapper argued that the song is “dedicated” to Christ, other rappers and commentators expressed doubt that the ordinarily controversial LGBTQ performer suddenly found Jesus.

Previously, The Gateway Pundit reported Lil Nas X released a music video of himself giving a lap dance to Satan.

He has serious issues.

Lil Nas X Says Children Are His Core Audience Before Releasing Music Video Giving Satan a Lap Dance, Selling Shoes Made With Human Blood

