Rapper Lil Nas X Mocks Jesus in Latest Promo Videos And Photos

Rapper Lil Nas X is receiving significant backlash from Christians after the Grammy Award winner posted on social media photos and videos of himself mocking Jesus on the cross.

In a post on X, the rapper posted an image of himself on the cross with the caption, “MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! J CHRIST.”

Underneath his initial post, he continued to post a video of himself on the cross that transformed into an angelic type of armor.

He later posted a video of himself mocking Holy Communion.

Rapper Lil Nas X MOCKS Jesus and Christians by mocking the holy practice of communion. In the Christian faith, bread is used as a symbol of Jesus’ body and wine (grape juice) a symbol of his blood. The rapper has been mocking Jesus to promote his upcoming single. pic.twitter.com/QiQkGYpE5C — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 10, 2024

Previously, The Gateway Pundit reported Lil Nas X released a music video of himself giving a lap dance to Satan.

He has serious issues.

