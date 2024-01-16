Wicked Regime. Biden Regime Adds Charges Against Two Brothers Who Tried to Protect Rosanne Boyland on Jan. 6 from the Police Who Allegedly Killed Her

One year ago this month, The Gateway Pundit obtained never-before-seen footage from January 6th that will absolutely break your heart.

In this poignant video, obtained by Cara Castronuova, that plays like a scene in a feature film, the unconscious body of Rosanne Boyland lay on the steps of the US Capitol as distraught Trump Supporters try in vain to save her, before finally carrying her lifeless body up to the mouth of the West Capitol Entrance and turning her over to the Metro Police Line- begging them for help after a police officer had just been seen beating Rosanne to a pulp with a stick. From there, the police dragged Rosanne down the tunnel by her feet like a sack of potatoes and she was never seen again.

See this heart-wrenching video HERE:

This gives a whole new layer of emotion and sadness to that day, as the high video quality humanizes the men and women around the most violent area on January 6th – the West Capitol Steps.

“All the cell phone and body-cam video we have seen comes across as somewhat de-humanizing,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “You can’t really see the details of people’s faces- the range of emotions and pure reactions. That’s why this new video is a game-changer. Watch it in slow motion. Watch the despair, the fear, the indignation…these are the people the Government has tried to paint as the worst terrorists in America. But you can see here that they are regular people- caught up in an extraordinary situation- and were reacting in real time as human beings to police attacks on themselves and on their peers.”

WHAT HAPPENED RIGHT BEFORE THIS VIDEO?

According to dozens of eyewitnesses and survivors , Rosanne Boyland’s death was caused by police. The can be substantiated by available video.

THIS STORY HAS BEEN INTENTIONALLY IGNORED BY THE GOVERNMENT, POLITICIANS, BIDEN REGIME AND MAINSTREAM MEDIA.

The video above was taken shortly after Rosanne and the rest of the crowd had been pushed by police down steps into a ceiling-high bone-crushing and deadly pile that cops doused with opulent amounts of pepper spray and teargas.

They couldn’t escape and could not breathe.

The police would not allow anyone to help the individuals being crushed and attacked anyone who tried to help.

After about ten excruciating minutes, the protesters were able to work themselves out of the pile and save each other.

Rosanne lay motionless on the steps after the pile cleared. People tried to get near her to help and it was then that she was seen being beaten brutally by Police Officer Lila Morris with a stick. See that video here:

Rosanne’s face was blue and bloody. Her body lay motionless as men tried to desperately help and defend her, only to be tear-gassed or struck by police. People begged and pleaded with police to give Rosanne CPR. When they realized the police were not going to help and continued to spray teargas, the men finally carried Rosanne down the stairs away from the attacks of police to attempt administer CPR themselves. This is where the video above begins.

This heartbreaking video shows their haphazard yet valiant attempts to save the life of Rosanne Boyland.

WHAT DO WE SEE IN THIS NEW VIDEO?

In this video, men are seen desperately trying to save the life of Rosanne as they attempt to perform CPR. They use tools from a CPR kit in someone’s backpack on the ground. A man in an aviator hat pumps on her chest. A protester in a tan jacket cuts Rosanne’s shirt off to perform CRP. Ronald McAbee, a Sheriff from Tennessee, unbuttons Boyland’s pants and removes her belt to access the femoral artery in her leg to take a pulse. (McAbee still sits in pre-trial detention for the January 6th crime of trying to save Rosanne and help police). The irony of the situation is that over a dozen men sit in pre-trial detention who were helping Rosanne or reacting to her death.

Blood can be seen splattered on the white step behind Boyland.

Men and women yell at the police: “She’s dying! She’s Dying!”, “Fuck you!”, “You did this!” and “This is on you!”

“I think she is still alive,” someone says.

As the men finally give up and carry Rosanne up the stairs to again beg for police help, a man that mistakes Rosanne for a man can be heard yelling in indignant anger:

“They let him die (police)! They let that man die! We needed resuscitation and they let him die! They pepper-sprayed him and let this man go down. That’s unacceptable and its unconstitutional!”

People begin to chant “USA, USA, USA” as Boyland’s body is carried up the steps by a group of protesters, reminiscent of men carrying a casket into a funeral. Her distraught friend Justin Winchell (in the teal blue sweater) can be seen running around asking for help and following his friend’s body up the stairs as the men carry her to the police line in a final desperate plea for help. Winchell tiptoes and peers over shoulders as his friend disappears, clearly in shock. After that Winchell walks off in despair and disbelief. He never sees his dear friend Rosanne again.

This is when people begin to throw items at police and hurl things in disgust and outrage.

HOW DOES THIS TIE INTO THE BIGGER PICTURE OF JANUARY 6TH?

The government and mainstream media have exploited the violence on the West Capitol Steps as unhinged Trump Supporters who attacked police for no reason. They carefully cut Rosanne out of all footage that has been released to make the protesters around her seem like monsters with no motive for their seemingly irrational anger. ROSANNE BOYLAND’S DEATH EXPLAINS IT.

“The crowd saw it, they reacted, there was an explanation to all those “back the blue” type guys suddenly becoming angry with police,” said a J6 prisoner who is currently being held pre-trial who tried to help Rosanne.

“A pack of humans is literally like a pack of ants,” said Ryan. “If you flick and hurt one, the whole ant hill feels it and starts to react. That is the simplest way to explain what happened to the crowd at the West Capitol Terrace on January 6th.”

This reporter has seen parts of the 14,000 hours of footage that has not been released by the Biden Regime. The footage clearly shows police officers inside the tunnel deploying copious amounts of tear gas over the desperate crowd who were unable to escape the tunnel as they were being crammed in from both sides. According to witnesses and from what this reporter has seen on “confidential” police body-cam video, most of the pushing came from the cops, who even began pushing each other onto the pile.

Despite the ceiling-high pile of people trapped, the officers in the tunnel continued to deploy tear gas and pepper spray- KNOWING THE RAMIFICATIONS OF THIS COULD BE DEATH.

According to the manual, these gases are to only be deployed to DISPERSE A CROWD in an outdoor setting- NOT in an enclosed space where air is trapped.

This reporter has seen testimony after testimony of police officers there that day complaining how impossible it was for them to breathe and they were wearing GAS MASKS! Imagine the protesters trapped inside the tunnel and at the bottom of a human pile with nowhere to go. Yet the police kept dousing the pile.

Through protected sources, I HAVE SEEN THE BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE THAT THE GOVERNMENT IS HIDING AND ONE DAY YOU WILL ALL SEE IT AS WELL.

This reporter would like to reiterate- from the footage I have seen and the eyewitnesses I have spoken to – it was the police who forced the protesters into a death trap – a human pile – and doused the pile with pepper spray and tear gas as the people begged for mercy. This reporter has seen video after video of protesters begging for their lives and help from police. This reporter has HEARD body cam footage of a guttural scream that still haunts me coming from the bottom of that pile- an almost primal scream that goes on for minutes- possibly coming from Rosanne as she was crushed and suffocating.

Unlike the death of Ashli Babbitt, which I believe was mostly quick and painless, I do not believe the same was the case for Rosanne Boyland. It pains this reporter that her family may read this and for that I am deeply apologetic – but the world needs to know AND START ASKING QUESTION WHY THIS POOR WOMAN’S STORY HAS BEEN BURIED FOR OVER TWO YEARS NOW!

Over TEN men are in prison PRE-TRIAL right as we speak that became agitated AFTER witnessing Boyland’s treatment by police. Many of these men tried to help her and were beaten and gassed. They reacted off the anger of a crowd that saw a woman killed before their eyes- many say at the hands of police. Watch this body-cam video of their pure reaction:

“These men were outraged at what they saw,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “They rot in jail for trying to help a dying woman. Make no mistake- the DC Metro Police caused the death of Rosanne Boyland. They gassed her, caused her to be trampled by recklessly pushing people into a pile and continuing to gas them, beat her unconscious body with a stick, and refused her CPR.”

The Government and the Mainstream Media have tried to erase Rosanne Boyland for TWO YEARS. We cannot let them do this to us anymore.

The Biden regime has added charges to two Minnesota brothers who attempted to rescue Rosanne Boyland from the police that day.

The regime is now punishing the men who tried to save her life.

Joe Hanneman at The Epoch Times reported:

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a superseding indictment with additional charges against two Minnesota brothers who said they acted to protect dying protester Rosanne Boyland from police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Jan. 12 superseding indictment charges Aaron James, 37, of Lindstrom, Minnesota, with nine criminal counts, an increase of one charge from the initial indictment filed against him on Sept. 29, 2021. Prosecutors added one count of civil disorder, a felony that carries a maximum prison term of five years. The indictment alleges Mr. James obstructed Capitol Police during a civil disorder between 2:42 and 2:44 p.m. on Jan. 6. The original indictment charged Mr. James and his brother, Isaac Westbury, 21, of Lindstrom, Minnesota, with civil disorder against Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department between 4:17 and 4:30 p.m.

** You can help Aaron and James in their continued persecution by donating here.