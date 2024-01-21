President Trump Expresses ‘Great Honor’ Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Endorsement After Withdrawing from Presidential Race

Former President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude and described it as a “great honor” to receive an endorsement from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

This statement came shortly after DeSantis announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

Gov. DeSantis, who was seen as a key contender for the Republican nomination, released a video statement on social media explaining his decision to his followers.

“I am today suspending my campaign. I’m proud to have delivered on 100% of my promises, and I will not stop now. It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis acknowledged the challenges Trump faced during his presidency and the ongoing attacks by Democrats. While he admitted to having disagreements with Trump, particularly on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the role of Anthony Fauci, he emphasized that Trump was a preferable choice over Joe Biden.

“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement. Because we can’t go back to the old republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents. The days of putting Americans last, of cow-towing to large corporations, of caving to woke ideology are over,” he added.

Reacting to the endorsement, former President Trump told Fox News Digital, “Very honored to have his endorsement. I look forward to working together with him to beat Joe Biden, who is the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country.”

The Trump campaign also released an official statement:

With only a few days left until President Donald J. Trump’s victory in New Hampshire, we are honored by the endorsement from Governor Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates. It is now time for all Republicans to rally behind President Trump to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and end his disastrous presidency. Nikki Haley is the candidate of the globalists and Democrats who will do everything to stop the America First movement. From higher taxes, to decimating Social Security and Medicare, and to open borders, she represents the views of Democrats more than the views of Republicans. It’s time to choose wisely.

Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in on this recent development, expressing his enthusiasm on social media.

He tweeted, “Happy to see Ron DeSantis endorse my father and call to unite the entire GOP around him to defeat RINO Nikki Haley and ultimately, Crooked Joe Biden. We need the entire America First movement working together as a team to defeat the radical left in November!!!” This tweet further underscores the Trump family’s commitment to consolidating support within the Republican Party and their determination to challenge the current administration in the upcoming elections.”