POLL: Voters in Virginia Losing Confidence in Biden, Not Happy About Direction of the Country

Joe Biden was campaigning in Virginia this week, where he took a swing at popular Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, saying that he wasn’t the ‘real’ governor. His team later tried to claim he was just joking.

There is more to this story, however.

Biden is in trouble in Virginia. Voters there are not happy with him or the direction the country is headed in.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Confidence in Biden and nation drops further with Virginia voters A day after President Joe Biden went 35 miles into Virginia for a reelection campaign event where he took a verbal shot at popular Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), a new survey found voters ready to throw it back in his face. Virginians, who like their governor and direction of the commonwealth, said in the latest poll from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University that they don’t like Biden or where the country is heading. The survey of 1,000 Virginia voters said they disapprove of Biden, 59%, to 36% who approve. That is a 2-point drop in the president’s approval rating since a year ago. And, said research director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, only 20% said the country is heading in the right direction, while 71% see it heading in the wrong direction. By comparison, Virginians continue to approve of Youngkin 50%-39% for a second year, and 43% like where the commonwealth is heading versus 37% who don’t.

Biden has good reason to be concerned about Virginia. He is underwater there.

NEW Virginia polling Governor @GlennYoungkin is +23%. 54% approve

31% disapprove Meanwhile, Joe Biden is underwater: -17%. 37% approve

54% disapprove And among independents, a miniscule 30% approve of Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/iWua6sJZQI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 23, 2024

Confidence in Biden, nation drops further in Virginia @WasonCenter 'It’s really looking rough for Biden' @becky_btru But no so for @GlennYoungkin 'Likeability across partisan [lines]…comes across as a moderate, friendly sort of person'https://t.co/Tu6d25dLp8 via… — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) January 24, 2024

Virginia is not a state that Democrats can afford to lose in November.