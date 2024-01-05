Poll Stunner: Nearly 40% Say Jan. 6 Protesters ‘Had a Point’

This article originally appeared on WND.com
Guest by post by Bob Unruh
Also reveals confidence in election processes plunging
A new polling from Suffolk University/USA Today reveals that nearly 4 in 10 respondents now believe that those protesters who disrupted Congress’ planned schedule on Jan. 6, 2021, “had a point.”
The polling also shows that the American public is losing confidence in the electoral processes that installed Joe Biden in the White House that month, and a huge majority worry about threats to America’s “democracy.”
The report explained: “Three years after the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, nearly half – or 46% — of registered Republican voters are not confident that the nation’s ballots will be accurately counted and reported in 2024.
“More than half of Donald Trump supporters (52%) said they lacked confidence that ballots will be accurately tallied, an indication that unsubstantiated claims of a rigged 2020 election may carry forward with Trump voters in the coming November 2024 election.”
While the polling report called claims of a “rigged” election “unsubstantiated,” there has been documentation of multiple undue influences on those election results.
For example, Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $400 million plus to elections officials who largely used it to recruit Biden supporters, a financial influence that never before had been present in American elections.
Further, the FBI decided to interfere in those results by warning publications to suppress very damaging – but accurate – information about Biden family scandals that were contained in a laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.
Subsequent polling shows that factor alone probably took the victory away from President Trump and handed the White House to Biden.
The polling report continued, “There is a deep partisan divide among voters regarding the electoral process, with 81% of Democrats saying they are ‘very’ confident the 2024 elections will be fair, while only 14% of Republicans say they felt as sure.”
And the “fears about the future of democracy” involved members of both parties.
“More than eight in 10 voters (83%) said they worry about threats to democracy in the United States. Top responses about the greatest threat included Donald Trump (18%), government corruption/dysfunction (10%), and immigration/open borders (8%). Asked which party is more responsible for threatening democracy, 40% of respondents said Democrats and 40% said Republicans,” the report said.
Of late, there have been campaign statements that now accuse Joe Biden of being a threat to democracy itself.
Regarding January 6, the report said there now is “sympathy” for the protesters.
“Only 48% of voters overall said they thought the rioters were ‘criminals,’ a significant drop from the 70% of voters who thought so in a Suffolk survey conducted just weeks after the attacks. Those who agreed that ‘they went too far, but they had a point’ rose to 37% from 24%, and 6% called their actions ‘appropriate,’ when in 2021 just 2% did,” the polling said.
In fact, one-third said the justice system’s actions against the participants should be “reversed.”
Three in 10 said Trump bore “no blame” for those events, and even those who say he had “a lot” were declining in numbers.
More than 90% of Democrats say their party’s “lawfare” against Trump, the multiple civil and criminal cases created by Democrat prosecutors to try to hinder Trump’s 2024 campaigning, is “appropriate.” but among all voters 43% said they are inappropriate.
The Washington Examiner noted the results show an “increasingly divided America.”
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Capitol protest which turned into a riot.
