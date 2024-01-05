Poll Stunner: Nearly 40% Say Jan. 6 Protesters ‘Had a Point’

by


This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh 

Also reveals confidence in election processes plunging

A new polling from Suffolk University/USA Today reveals that nearly 4 in 10 respondents now believe that those protesters who disrupted Congress’ planned schedule on Jan. 6, 2021, “had a point.”

The polling also shows that the American public is losing confidence in the electoral processes that installed Joe Biden in the White House that month, and a huge majority worry about threats to America’s “democracy.”

The report explained: “Three years after the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, nearly half – or 46% — of registered Republican voters are not confident that the nation’s ballots will be accurately counted and reported in 2024.

“More than half of Donald Trump supporters (52%) said they lacked confidence that ballots will be accurately tallied, an indication that unsubstantiated claims of a rigged 2020 election may carry forward with Trump voters in the coming November 2024 election.”

While the polling report called claims of a “rigged” election “unsubstantiated,” there has been documentation of multiple undue influences on those election results.

