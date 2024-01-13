Poll: Americans Identifying as Democrat Falls to Record Low, Best Numbers for GOP Since 1991

In a Gallup survey released Friday, the number of Americans identifying as Democrats has fallen to a record low while those identifying as conservative or moderate ties for top ideological identification.

The survey of 12,145 American adults was conducted by phone throughout 2023 and reveals that going into the 2024 election, the Democrat Party’s advantage has diminished.

For the first time since 2004, the survey also reveals there are as many polled who identify as Republican as there are who identify as Democrat.

Democrats have held an advantage over Republicans in most years since 1991.

The question “Do you consider yourself a Republican or a Democrat?” shows Republicans at 45% and Democrats at 43%, the best numbers for GOP since 1991.

According to Gallup, independent identification continues to be the largest voting bloc with the latest survey showing 43% of U.S. adults identifying this way.

From the survey:

Independent identification was up two percentage points in 2023 compared with 2022, while there was a one-point decline in both Democratic and Republican identification. Democratic identification has now declined by one point in each of the past three years. These declines, and the new low registered in 2023, are likely tied to President Joe Biden’s unpopularity. Biden’s job approval ratings have largely been around 40% since late 2021, and were consistently below that mark in October, November and December.

Additionally, Gallup asks participants to describe their political views on a liberal-to-conservative spectrum.

“In 2023, on average, 36% of U.S. adults described their political views as conservative, 36% as moderate and 25% as liberal. Ideological identification has changed little in recent years; the latest figures essentially match the averages over the past 10 years.”

“From a longer-term perspective, the notable change has been the increase in liberal identification, which was under 20% from 1992 to 2000 and in 2002 and 2004. Both conservative and moderate identification have dipped slightly over the past two decades, but there has been a larger drop for moderates than conservatives since the trend began — moderates were the biggest group from 1992 to 2002.”