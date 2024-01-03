POLL: American Voters Increasingly Sour on War in Ukraine, See the Conflict as a Stalemate

American voters increasingly see the war in Ukraine as a stalemate, according to new polling from Rasmussen.

Democrats and the left in general have been more supportive of this conflict than any other war in recent memory. Placing an icon of the Ukraine flag is a common practice among leftists on Twitter/X.

Yet after the U.S. has poured billions of taxpayer dollars into Ukraine, fewer and fewer voters see the conflict as winnable.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Voters turn on Ukraine, now see war in stalemate After months of questioning President Joe Biden’s delivery of tax dollars and Pentagon munitions to Ukraine, people have lessened their hopes for Kyiv and see its war stalled. In a new Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets, 52% said the war appears to be in a stalemate, up from 45% who viewed it that way last May. Just 19% think Ukraine is winning. The new survey said the glum outlook crosses party lines. “At a time when many issues find voters divided along party lines, there is a remarkable consensus about the war in Ukraine — 50% of Democrats, 53% of Republicans, and 52% of voters not affiliated with either major party now agree the war between Russia and Ukraine is basically a stalemate,” the polling outfit said.

Many Americans could have seen this coming from miles away.

Ukraine: Most U.S. Voters Now See Stalemate For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, a majority of voters now consider the war to be a stalemate. More At Rasmussen Reports:https://t.co/cg6xRZRCH7 pic.twitter.com/UPBdxKffhY — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 2, 2024

Americans are tired of forever wars that cost endless billions.