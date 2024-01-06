The Persecuted Patriot- A letter from J6 Political Prisoners

Guest post by J6 Political Prisoners

As the third anniversary of January 6th approaches, Christopher Joseph Quaglin and a collection of other J6ers wrote to The Gateway Pundit:

January 6th was a mostly peaceful protest that, at times, got out of hand. This happened due to an overaggressive police force. Lack of planning on the Capitol Police’s part didn’t help matters. However, the real reason January 6th got out of hand was FBI preplanning. This included but was not limited to FBI confidential informants, paid instigators, and a bunch of undercover feds in the crowd. The FBI knew January 6th was a powder keg ready to explode. They were given plenty of information prior to January 6th to prove this.

The FBI had confidential informants in high-ranking positions of every organization they are now prosecuting. These organizations include but are not limited to Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, 3%ers, and Antifa. The FBI could have stopped the January 6th riot. They chose not to. Instead, they went to great lengths to make sure a riot did happen on January 6th.

The FBI kept certain facts from the Capitol Police. They limited security and stirred up patriotic Americans, causing a riot. In short, they lit the fuse. All they had to do was tell the Capitol Police about known numbers and possible threats. That would have caused the Capitol Police to increase their numbers or set up no-scale fencing around the Capitol Building. Nancy Pelosi and Mayor Bowser could have accepted Trump’s offer of 10,000 National Guardsmen. The powers that run both the FBI and the DC Police alike. They wanted January 6th to turn into a riot.

The Left used the law-abiding Trump supporters who have never been in a riot to act on emotions due to a stolen election. They put the lives of Trump supporters and Police alike in jeopardy. We all became pawns in a political chess game.

January 6th was a false flag event, much like the Governor Whitmer kidnapping in Michigan. (The very same FBI agent was actually transferred to DC after the Michigan FBI plot was discovered.) The same tactics used in Michigan were used in the January 6th riot.

Using a biased mainstream media, the left would exaggerate the events of the January 6th protest as an “insurrection.” They would use this to try to stop Trump from running again in 2024. Needless to say, it didn’t have the outcome they were hoping for.

** Please Support Christopher Joseph Quaglin – Click here to help cover Christopher Joseph’s legal and living expenses

January 6th was a “mostly peaceful protest” that, at times, got out of hand. There were four deaths that occurred at the Capitol on January 6th. Despite what the media tells you, NO cops died that day. Even though the Capitol Riot was a setup that backfired, January 6th did its job. It sent a message across the nation and the world that the people’s voices had been stolen and that the American people’s freedom wasn’t to be taken away without a fight. It opened up the eyes of every American and the world. It showed everyone what it looks like when “the right” is pushed to its breaking point.

Let me enlighten you on why the Capitol Protest really took place. I invite you to do your own research, but I ask you to refrain from using biased search engines like Google. Use DuckduckGo.com instead. You can start by watching the documentaries 2,000 Mules, The Real Story of January 6th, Police State, and Capitol Punishment.

For starters, I’d like to begin by saying that in America, overthrowing a tyrannical government is not a crime. In fact, it is a patriot’s duty to overthrow such a government should it arise. Written by our forefathers, the Declaration of Independence is very specific when it comes to this. With that being said, the “mostly peaceful protest” at the Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021, was not an insurrection.

For me, the decision to march on the Capitol was an easy one to make. I love my country and I saw an unforgivable wrong that needed to be immediately addressed. The FBI was hoping for a bloodbath. Instead, they got a modern-day Boston Tea Party. Both acts of protest were carried out by a small number of Patriots who believed immediate action must be taken for the good of the country. Not everyone stands behind the march on the Capitol Building on January 6th. Not everyone stood behind the Boston Tea Party in 1773 either. However, I believe in time, our history books will show that January 6th, in fact, was a forced, justifiable action and a turning point in our nation’s history. One could even argue that, despite being an FBI black flag operation, the January 6th “mostly peaceful protest” stopped, or at least postponed, a true insurrection from happening in America.

** Please Support Christopher Joseph Quaglin – Click here to help cover Christopher Joseph’s legal and living expenses

Using the Covid pandemic as a cover, I saw a huge injustice take place with “mail-in ballot mismanagement” and blatant voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election. Worse, I saw half the country and most of the media turn a blind eye and ignore any injustice or fraud because they believed the propaganda or liked the outcome. In reality, Democrat or Republican voter fraud should infuriate everyone who calls themselves an American. Any and every sign of fraud should have been seriously investigated and not overlooked. This doesn’t just mean a recount. There is nothing worse than a false election because it leads to oligarchy or dictatorship. This is America, the land of the free. America isn’t some Communist country. We don’t hold false elections here. If you purposely mismanage the people’s vote, you take away the people’s voice. That’s exactly what voter fraud is. It’s taking the voice away from Americans. It’s taking away our freedom.

I promise you as long as patriots have air in their lungs and blood in their veins America will always be free. I strongly believe, as our forefathers did, that the American government was created of the people, for the people and by the people. If anyone forgets this then it’s the people’s obligation and duty to remind those individuals. Thomas Jefferson once said: “What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not reminded from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance.”

January 6th was that reminder.

Communist countries like Russia, China, and Venezuela are what happens when the people give up their freedoms because they believe that the government knows best. Communist and Marxist countries, under the false promise of becoming a utopia, have been robbing people of God-given rights for 100 years all over the world. People never seem to realize that Socialism, Communism, and Marxism just don’t work. America is a Constitutional Republic that’s based on a Capitalist Society. We fought wars against Communist countries where elections were fraudulent and government-controlled media only covered or push stories that fit a certain narrative.

That isn’t America, or is it?

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what I see happening in our once-free country, and it makes me sick to my stomach.

Honestly, the March on the Capitol was long overdue. This dam was ready to burst for years. The 2020 election fraud was only the breaking point. The truth is that D.C. has more in common with a Marxist government than any American should be comfortable with. D.C. is in its own little bubble where politics rule, and if you aren’t part of “the club,” the “powers that be” will bury you. Forget about Trump being President for a minute (which was never supposed to happen and scared the Hell out of the career politicians). Just look at how they are treating American Patriots involved in the 6th. We have been denied bail, locked up in solitary confinement for months, denied lawyer visits, and now are given prison sentences of 10 and 20 years.

Yet when “the left “protests, they get no punishment at all, no matter how much destruction they cause. The media won’t cover any of this injustice. Instead, the media and the government glorify how many protesters they have arrested for January 6th. This is to be expected in a Communist country, not in America. This is not what our nation’s forefathers had in mind when they created America’s Constitutional Republic 250 years ago.

The Swamp, Deep State, the 1%, and these “Progressives” who are nothing but Communists in Democrat’s clothing are exactly why I marched up the Capitol steps. I marched because it is the People’s House. These career politicians holding on to the same seat for over 30 years and getting paid four times the national average complain they need a raise while having unexplained millions in the bank, which is why I marched. These politicians thought they were untouchable. Not anymore. I marched because our forefathers intended for those seats to be modestly compensated for, which was a burden only a true Patriot would take on for love of country. Being a politician was never meant to be a career position. It was never intended to make anyone wealthy. It was supposed to be a public service that was passed along after a few years.

I see the exact opposite happening today. I see politicians who are drunk on power, refusing to give up their seats, taking millions in bribes, and acting more like kings and queens rather than elected officials. The last thing our forefathers wanted was another king. That’s why term limits were later created for the president, yet good men like George Washington and others passed the torch after two terms. 250 years later, this is exactly why term limits for the House, Senate, and even judges need to happen. This is the only way to stop or at least keep the corruption under some sort of control. We need this to happen to save our country.

** Please Support Christopher Joseph Quaglin – Click here to help cover Christopher Joseph’s legal and living expenses

In years to come, when young patriots ask why I marched on the Capitol, I will tell them that I did it because some things can’t be overlooked and that previous generations had let enough slide in the past. This was the breaking point. I see the slippery slope my country is on, and I don’t like where it is headed. I don’t want America’s future generations to grow up in a Communist country. I want them to live in a land that is free, like America’s forefathers intended. Just like dealing with a bully in grade school, sometimes you have to stand up to them and punch them square in the nose or they will never stop. January 6th was that punch in the nose.

Hundreds of thousands of patriots marched on the Capitol; tens of millions marched in spirit. There were nurses, firefighters, police, teachers, tradesmen, and veterans’ voices that demanded to be heard. These patriots include Ashli Babbitt, Rosanne Boyland, Kevin Greeson, and Benjamin Phillips, who were killed in cold blood during the January 6th protest. We the People had to warn these officials and anyone else in this voting scam that this was still America. A fraudulent election was unacceptable here and it would never be repeated. January 6th was that warning.

I guess it’s only a “mostly peaceful protest” when the left does it. Why or how the left can be upset with what happened at the Capitol on January 6th while they praised what happened throughout America in prior months is beyond me. In fact. I’ll go one step further and say that the left caused the riot to happen in more than one way.

Politicians and left-wing media glorified the riots in the “summer of love” months before that cost billions of dollars in damages, ruining hundreds of thousands of lives while destroying cities all across America. The media and politicians alike called them “mostly peaceful protests.” Some Congress members said that “the protests had to continue” and “The cause was greater than a few broken windows.”

In reality, letting the country burn for months, saying it’s because of George Floyd when you’re really promoting and funding nationwide anarchy just to end Trump’s presidency, was quite possibly the most selfish decision ever made in American history. You should be ashamed of yourselves. The “tolerant left” elected officials should have put politics aside and stopped the burning and looting in the streets of America a long time ago. They could have and chose not to.

Now, again, for political gain, they call the January 6th “mostly political protest” “The Insurrection” and compare it to the 9-11 terror attacks that took 3,000 American lives. Now those same political figures want to search the country and lock up people who were involved in a protest? Why? The left set up “Go Fund Me” accounts for anarchists and Marxist groups like Antifa and BLM to pay for nationwide bail in case members got arrested. These organizations cost taxpayers billions in damages as they looted and burned businesses, firebombed multiple state and federal government buildings, and even took over a section of Portland. Police were told to stand down. Judges and District Attorneys refused to prosecute members of Antifa and BLM who were arrested. Why the double standard? Why now? The government did a 180. Why are the same police officers the left called “the enemy” that “needed to be defunded” now “victims”?

In the sham called the January 6th Investigation Committee, we saw police turned into actors spewing prewritten speeches with words they couldn’t pronounce and blubbering about how the January 6th protest turned riot was worse than a battle in Afghanistan. Yet now that the footage is being released, we see their lies are starting to catch up with them.

January 6th proved that although it has been 250 years since our founding fathers wrote the Constitution and Declaration of Independence there are still patriots ready to fight for their freedom. I marched on the Capitol because it’s exactly what our forefathers would have done if they were alive today and experienced this unprecedented voter fraud that undermined the ideals that the very core of our American existence is based upon. Asked to attend by our Commander in Chief Donald J. Trump, one million patriots showed up who had enough of the political swamp we now call D.C. We marched in our Capitol against voter fraud and a stolen election. Hundreds of thousands took it one step further and marched on the Capital Building and brought the protest to the politicians’ front doors. We did it unarmed. We did it to prove a point and we did it peacefully until the police used excessive force. WE marched to remind those forgetful politicians that they work for the people. We did it to let them know they would be voted out soon enough but that some things needed to be immediately addressed.

Despite what the media tells you the January 6th protest was NOT an insurrection. Being that the “right” owns more firearms than the military ten times over, if the January 6th “mostly peaceful protest” was an “insurrection,” you would have known it. January 6th was a mostly peaceful reminder. January 6th was a much-needed punch in the nose. In short, January 6th was a warning.