Patient Code of Conduct: Hospital Threatens to Withhold Care Over Offensive Body Language and Tone of Voice

A Massachusetts hospital announced a code of conduct for patients and visitors at the start of the new year that is raising eyebrows, but be careful–if they see you raising your eyebrows at them they may refuse to treat you.

Milford Regional Medical Center has instituted a code of conduct that goes far beyond the typical standards of violent, abusive or criminal conduct to policing tone of voice and body language; even commenting about someone’s accent can get a patient kicked to the curb. And God help the patient who rolls his eyes at the pronoun pin on a nurse, or the female patient who objects to the transgender gynecologist who tells her to get over it and get on the exam table.

In recent years, angry reactions to COVID restrictions by patients and visitors during the pandemic caused hospitals around the country to post notices about abusive behavior to staff not being tolerated. Milford’s code of conduct goes far beyond that into thought control of patients and visitors. Milford says offenders will be given the chance to explain themselves (struggle sessions) before being punished.

Patient and Visitor Code of Conduct Words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harassing are not welcome and will not be tolerated. Examples of these include: Offensive comments about others’ race, ethnicity, accent, religion, gender, sexual orientation or other personal traits Refusal to see a clinician or other staff member based on these personal traits Aggressive or intimidating behavior, physical or verbal threats and assaults Sexual or vulgar words or actions Disrupting another patient’s care or experience Please recognize that body language and tone of voice are also important parts of communication. If we believe you have violated the Code with unwelcome words or actions, you will be given the chance to explain your point of view. We will always carefully consider your response before we make any decisions about future care at Milford Regional. Some violations of this Code may lead to patients being asked to make other plans for their care. For serious or repeated violations, future non-emergency care and visitation rights at Milford Regional may require review, though we expect this to be rare. If you witness any of these behaviors, please report it to a member of your care team immediately. Please know that we also have a similar Code of Conduct in place for our staff and providers. If you feel you have been the target of any of these behaviors, you are asked to report it to a member of your care team or our Patient Relations/Service Excellence Coordinator at (508) 422-2648, so that it can be promptly addressed. Milford Regional Medical Center is committed to providing exceptional healthcare services to our community with dignity, compassion and respect. Everyone should expect a safe, caring and inclusive environment in all our spaces. Our Patient and Visitor Code of Conduct helps us meet this goal.

Statement dated January 4, 2024 on the Milford Regional website:

Milford Regional Adopts Patient and Visitor Code of Conduct Milford Regional Medical Center has adopted a new Patient and Visitor Code of Conduct. The new code is intended to establish an expectation of respectful behavior from patients and visitors in order to provide for a secure, caring and inclusive atmosphere throughout the Milford Regional system. This measure is in response to the growing number of acts of violence and aggressive behavior toward healthcare workers across the state and throughout the nation. Milford Regional’s Patient and Visitor Code of Conduct specifies that words or actions that are considered disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harassing will not be tolerated. Examples include: Offensive comments about others’ race, ethnicity, accent, religion, gender, sexual orientation or other personal traits

Refusal to see a clinician or other staff member based on these personal traits

Aggressive or intimidating behavior, physical or verbal threats and assaults

Sexual or vulgar words or actions

Disrupting another patient's care or experience

"Being clear about expectations for behavior will translate to a stronger culture of respect and a safer environment for all," said Milford Regional Chief Medical Officer Peter Smulowitz, MD. "Although acts of aggression or violence are an unfortunate reality in today's healthcare settings, our Code of Conduct will help reinforce a safe and trusted environment that everyone should continue to expect at Milford Regional." Communication promoting the Code of Conduct is visible throughout the Milford Regional system and can be viewed on Milford Regional's website at https://www.milfordregional.org/patients-visitors/patient-and-visitor-code-of-conduct/ ### Milford Regional Medical Center is a full-service, community and regional teaching hospital located in Milford, Mass. and serves patients from more than 20 towns in Central Massachusetts. The 148-bed medical center is a nonprofit, acute-care facility, where more than 300 primary care and specialty physicians are committed to providing exceptional healthcare services to our community with dignity, compassion and respect.

Milford Regional posted a video featuring Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Smulowitz explaining the code of conduct. Smulowitz noted hospital staff and providers are subject to a similar code:

Transcript: