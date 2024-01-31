O’Keefe Goes Undercover: White House Official Gives Tell All on Behind the Scenes Discussions Surrounding Joe Biden’s Mental Health Decline & Kamala Harris’ Unpopularity Within the Administration – “What They Can’t Say Publicly”

O’Keefe Media Group has released part two of their investigative series in Washington, DC, where an unwitting Biden White House whistleblower admitted that Joe Biden’s mental health is in decline, and there are closed-door discussions about how to remove Kamala Harris from the 2024 ticket without stirring a “scandal” and giving poor optics to the American people.

Charlie Kraiger, a Cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House, tells O’Keefe that he protects “the networks of the federal agencies, who you give all your information to,” and his team is “the President’s voice” concerning policy making.

After telling O’Keefe that Joe and Kamala will be the nominees in 2024, “sadly,” he divulged the secret discussions about Joe Biden’s mental fitness for a second term and Kamala Harris’ unpopularity within the administration, including with black staff who have “quit on her en masse.”

Kraiger added, “She’s not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be Vice President from the goddamn presidential ticket!”

“Like, what kind of message are you going to send to African American voters? How would you spin that?” he continued.

Though Biden’s condition has not been clinically diagnosed “yet,” said Kraiger, he still believes that Biden’s mental health is in decline and notes that his colleagues are aware. “He is definitely slowing down,” Kraiger told O’Keefe.

Speaking about what he’s heard in the Executive Office, Kraiger said, “They’re really concerned about it,” and “I think they need to get rid of him or get rid of her.”

“But no one in modern history has ever said, like, ‘We’re not going to renominate the president for a second term.’”

And Michelle Obama is not coming to the rescue for the Democrats, according to Kraiger, who said, “I had a meeting with Michelle Obama…. Someone asked her, ‘Will you ever run for office?’ And she said, ‘No’ Empathically.” She was like, ‘I’ve seen all this sh*t my husband has had to go through, and that does not interest me.’”

One week ago, The Gateway Pundit also reported that O’Keefe Media Group released an explosive story after a congressional insider told him that congress members are coerced into voting a certain way by party leadership, leveraging secret affairs and “sex parties” against them.

“Madison Cawthorn wasn’t lying, neither,” said the source.

It also became apparent that the animus between competing parties in Washington is all a facade, as the intern for Republicans in Congress was actually a Trump-hating Democrat, which his former employer, Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR), did not seem to care about.

Watch the full video here:

O’Keefe is expected to release more footage tomorrow from his encounter with Charlie Kraiger after the Biden White House official ran out of the restaurant, tailed by O’Keefe and two undercover cameramen.

WATCH:

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can’t say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.” “I’m just telling you what I’ve heard… they’re really concerned about it” …“I think they need to get rid of him or her.” “But no one in modern history has ever said, like, ‘We’re not going to renominate the president for a second term.’” Trending: Megyn Kelly Thinks E. Jean Carroll May Have Just Handed the Election to Trump Charlie Kraiger @CharlieKraiger, a Cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House, tells O’Keefe “I had a meeting with Michelle Obama @michelleobama …. Someone asked her, ‘Will you ever run for office?’ And she said, ‘No’ Empathically.” She was like, ‘I’ve seen all this shit my husband has had to go through and that does not interest me.’ “ @VP @KamalaHarris hemorrhages black staff. She can’t keep black staff. They quit on her en masse” “She will be the vice president nominee. There was a debate about removing her from the ticket, but sadly they didn’t, she’s not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be vice president from the Goddamn presidential ticket. Like what kind of message are you going to send to like African-American voters…People would be like, “What the fuck?” Like she’s a woman and she’s multiracial.”

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can’t say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.” “I’m just telling you what I’ve heard…… pic.twitter.com/75Wdw03DHs — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 31, 2024

Via O’Keefe Media Group on Rumble: