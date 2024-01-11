Ohio House Overrides DeWine Veto of Bill Banning Sex Changes For Minors

Last month Ohio’s RINO Governor Mike DeWine vetoed a bill banning sex changes for minors.

The Ohio House on Wednesday overrode DeWine’s veto.

The legislation, House Bill 68, would have also banned biological males from playing on sports teams meant for girls.

Mike DeWine told reporters last month that the ban would do “more harm than good.”

“These are truly complex issues, and reasonable people draw vastly different conclusions,” DeWine said during a press conference a couple weeks ago. “This bill would impact a very small number of Ohio’s children, but for those children who face gender dysphoria, and for their families, the consequences of this could not be more profound.”

DeWine claimed that parents of “transgender” children told him that their kids would have committed suicide without sex change procedures.

“Ultimately, I believe this is about protecting human life,” DeWine said. “Many parents have told me that their child would not have survived — would be dead today — if they had not received the treatment they received from one of Ohio’s children’s hospitals.”

“I’ve also been told by those who are now grown adults that, but for this care, they would have taken their lives when they were teenagers,” DeWine added.

