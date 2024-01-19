NH Representatives File Bill To Stop Solar Radiation Modification (SRM) and Other Forms of Weather Engineering Experiments such as Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) in New Hampshire’s Atmosphere

Guest post by New Hampshire Representative Kelley Potenza, Strafford – District 19

Two motivated NH House Representatives, Jason Gerhard, Merrimack – District 25, and Kelley Potenza, Strafford – District 19, have introduced “The Clean Atmosphere Preservation Act” NH House Bill (HB) 1700. Click here to learn more about the bill.

The three-page bill establishes regulations to prevent the intentional release of polluting and harmful emissions into New Hampshire’s atmosphere. This bill aims to bring forward a subject many experts have warned us about for years, as well as the necessary transparency for NH citizens so we can educate and unite to stop this destructive environmental onslaught we are experiencing.

“We already have legislation passed in 2021 that should inform the public when this occurs, https://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/rsa/html/I/12-F/12-F-mrg.htm. Unfortunately, that has never occurred in the three years since its passage. It is time to take legislative action to flat out stop this pollution,” stated Rep. Potenza.

HB 1700 cites pollution released during cloud seeding or weather modification activities and associated electromagnetic radiation, all defined as pollution by scientists. “Even Verizon and AT&T define what we are referring to as pollution. To be clear, we are not worried about snow-making cannons, since we know what comes out of those, or looking to regulate domestic airplane engine emissions as some have disingenuously suggested,” Rep. Gerhard said.

In addition to New Hampshire’s existing Weather Modification policy, the Federal Congress

is partnering with foreign governments and international organizations such as the United Nations to establish a global governance framework for “mandated” experimentation of Solar Radiation Modification (SRM) and other forms of weather engineering experiments such as Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) to block sunlight and assist in global cooling. You can find the alarming Congressionally Mandated Research Plan and an Initial Research Governance.

Report at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Congressionally-Mandated-Report-on-Solar-Radiation-Modification.pdf.

The types of experimental activities advanced by Washington, DC, which incorporate satellites and space, are like something out of a science fiction movie. According to the Tenth Amendment of The United States Constitution, HB 1700 would prohibit SRM, SAI, cloud seeding, weather modification, and other types of weather experimentation in New Hampshire.

“The Clean Atmosphere Preservation Act” safeguards state security and sovereignty and protects the health and safety of our environment, wildlife, agriculture, etc., all while preserving our natural resources.

HB 1700 was introduced in a House committee public hearing last Tuesday. Please contact the committee with your testimony or register your support: https://gencourt.state.nh.us/house/committees/remotetestimony/default.aspx.

Bill HB 1700 is an act prohibiting the intentional release of polluting emissions, including cloud seeding, weather modification, excessive electromagnetic radio frequency, and microwave radiation, and making penalties for violation of such prohibition.