Newt Gingrich: Trump Is the Person Standing and Representing All of Us who Need Protection from Out of Control Left-Wing Government (VIDEO)

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined Sean Hannity on Monday night to discuss the 2024 presidential race.

Newt was on fire!

Newt Gingrich: I had a woman today… Doing some grocery shopping, and a woman came up to me, African American, works at the store, she said, you know I’m not quite sure I’m for Trump. But I hate what they’re doing to him. And I think it’s really unfair and it really bothers me. And I think that’s true of almost every American. If they had picked one fight and gone after him legally on one ground, that might have made sense. But when you see them coming at him from every single angle, and of course, now with the problems that Fanny Willis has in Atlanta, it begins to be almost theater of the absurd…

…When people realize that the District of Columbia voted 95% for Biden, that the current judge is a radical left winger, that the current prosecutor is so out of the rules that the Supreme Court actually admonished him for having broken the rules and trying to get another republican politician years ago. They’re just going to say this whole thing is rigged. And I don’t care what they try to do to Trump when it’s rigged. The country’s going to rally to the individual against the establishment…

…Trump’s weaknesses may sometimes be, he is the person standing and representing all of us who need protection from an out of control left wing government. And I think that gives him a strength that we have probably not seen in modern times.

