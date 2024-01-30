NEW: Israeli Defense Minister Announces Imminent Ground Troop Deployment on Lebanese Border

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated on Monday that the country’s ground troops will take action “very soon” along the Lebanese border. The Israeli offensive comes as exchanges of gunfire between Israelis and Hezbollah intensify, escalating the risks of a direct confrontation in the region.

In a video released by the Ministry of Defense, Mr. Gallant declared:

“We have strengthened our positions in the North, and we will gradually release reservists so they can prepare and be ready for the upcoming actions. And very soon, they will be sent into action.”

The Defense Minister’s statements coincide with at least 12 Hezbollah attacks recorded against Israeli positions on the same day. At least three shots landed in open areas near Kiryat Shmona, according to the Israeli Army.

In response, a Hezbollah observation post and other group infrastructures were targeted, as confirmed by the Israeli military.

Since the October 7 attacks by the Hamas terrorist group against Israel, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths, the Lebanese political-military group Hezbollah, also supported by Iran, has been firing rockets and artillery into Northern Israel.

These actions are considered acts of solidarity with the Palestinian organization. In retaliation, Israel has also launched its own attacks on positions within Lebanon in response to the acts of terror committed by Hezbollah.