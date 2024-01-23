Neocon Nikki Haley Wins Dixville Notch, New Hampshire in Midnight Vote — Secures All Six Votes in Small Town That Unanimously Backed Biden in 2020

The tiny township of Dixville Notch once again upheld its long-standing tradition as the first town in New Hampshire to vote in the primaries, with all six registered voters casting their ballots in favor of neocon Nikki Haley.

This tiny town, consisting of four Republicans and two independents, gathered in the cozy living room of Tillotson House, a temporary venue due to ongoing renovations at the Balsams Resort, usually the voting venue, according to AP.

Nikki Haley expressed her gratitude and excitement upon hearing the results: “A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” she said. “Thank you, Dixville Notch!”

During the 2016 GOP Primary, the town’s votes were divided between John Kasich and Donald Trump, with Kasich narrowly leading 3-2.

Then, the 2020 election saw the town unanimously supporting Joe Biden.

The result from Dixville Notch is not necessarily indicative of the overall outcome of the primaries.

A poll taken by Insider Advantage after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination Sunday afternoon shows President Trump increasing his lead over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley among likely New Hampshire GOP primary voters, 62 percent to 35 percent.

The New Hampshire primary is this Tuesday and is open to Republicans and “undeclared” voters. It has been reported about 3,500 Democrats switched to “undeclared” before the October 6, 2023 deadline, making them eligible to vote in the GOP primary.

The Republican field has thinned this month with Trump gaining endorsements from former rivals Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott (SC), North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and DeSantis. Haley was endorsed by former candidate former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) endorsed Haley and has campaigned with her across the state.

A press release by Insider Advantage on the New Hampshire poll includes the observations that “undeclared” voters are not a factor in the race and that Trump immediately picked up support from DeSantis voters on Sunday that put him over 60 percent.