NBC Edits “Jesus” from Texan Player CJ Stroud’s Post Game Interview (Video)

On Saturday, the Houston Texans beat the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.

After the game, an NBC reporter interviewed Texans quarterback CJ Stroud on the victory.

At 22, Stroud is the youngest starting quarterback to win an NFL playoff game and has never been shy about his love for God.

He begins most interviews with a statement of faith and gratitude.

Here is the original live clip just after the game:

Nobody believed in CJ Stroud at the beginning of the season. He just won the first round of playoffs. “Give all glory and praise to my Lord Jesus Christ. I mean it’s been amazing being in the city for a short as I’ve been with the love of God.”

pic.twitter.com/Mved2SaN7h — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 14, 2024

When NBC subsequently shared the clip later on social media, however, Stroud’s praise of Jesus was edited out of his remarks.

Watch:

CJ Stroud has a lot of love for his city ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fZ4zFrcqWt — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Podcaster Nick Jones took the MSM to task and remarked, “Look, I’m not surprised at this story one bit….well, I am surprised….I am surprised because the media just seems like they do not even care anymore.”

“They don’t care about the perception, they don’t care how it looks…they don’t like God and they’re not afraid to let you know that.”

Watch: