MUST SEE: This Morning J6 Victim Victoria White Checked into Prison, Most People Don’t Know Her Name – Now This… LARA LOGAN Shares The VICTORIA WHITE STORY on the Day of this Historic Injustice — VIDEO

by

This morning a woman most Americans have never heard of checked herself into prison to begin serving a sentence she should not have been given.

Her name is Victoria Charity White, and what happened to her on January 6th showed that terrible crimes were committed that day against the American people.

You must watch this film to believe it.

As previously reported…

To our TGP readers: We had the honor and pleasure to speak with and interview Victoria White in October 2022. Victoria is a wonderful American, a committed mother, a victim of unbelievable police violence, and a beautiful person.  Victoria was beaten over 40 times with open fists and sticks on January 6.

Victoria White from Rochester, Minnesota attended the Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC on January 6th. Like many Americans that day it was her first time she ever visited Washington DC.  She was excited to attend the rally and stand with President Trump at the Ellipse.

What started as a wonderful trip with family and friends turned into a bloody nightmare.  Victoria White was nearly killed by DC police officers during the rally. The police officers, led by Officer Jason Bagshaw beat her in the face and shoulders nearly 40 times with sticks and their fists.   Then they dragged her through the US Capitol shoeless and forced her to wait outside without a phone, a coat, or a ride after they released her hours later.

This was after Victoria broke up Antifa activists breaking windows at the US Capitol.


Victoria White after she was pummeled by Capitol Police on January 6, 2021.

In November 2023 Victoria White was sentenced to ten days of incarceration and three months of house arrest after she was nearly killed by US Capitol Police. The system failed Victoria White.

On Monday Victoria sued the Capitol Police Officer who brutalized her mercilessly with his fists and a baton, causing her to black out and subsequent brain damage. White is also sued Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to investigate her beating and the police brutality that occurred on January 6th.

Today, on the anniversary of the January 6 protests investigative reporter Lara Logan released her much anticipated film on the Victoria White story.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.