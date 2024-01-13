Musk Warns Those Dealing with Biden’s Border Invasion Are ‘Coming for Your Homes’

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘This is what happens when you run out of hotel rooms’

Those trying to deal with the impact of Joe Biden’s decision to open America’s southern border and entice millions of illegal aliens into the country now have started removing students from school buildings, so that the immigrants can be housed there.

But what’s coming is going to be worse, according to X owner Elon Musk.

Soon, he said, authorities will be “coming for your homes.”

This is what happens when you run out of hotel rooms. Soon, cities will run out of schools to vacate. Then they will come for your homes. https://t.co/MQ159OlOXc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

A report from Washington Examiner pointed out that Musk is charging that “the government may soon target people’s homes to accommodate illegal immigrants.”

