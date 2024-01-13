Musk Warns Those Dealing with Biden’s Border Invasion Are ‘Coming for Your Homes’

This article originally appeared on WND.com
Guest by post by Bob Unruh
‘This is what happens when you run out of hotel rooms’
Those trying to deal with the impact of Joe Biden’s decision to open America’s southern border and entice millions of illegal aliens into the country now have started removing students from school buildings, so that the immigrants can be housed there.
But what’s coming is going to be worse, according to X owner Elon Musk.
Soon, he said, authorities will be “coming for your homes.”
This is what happens when you run out of hotel rooms. Soon, cities will run out of schools to vacate. Then they will come for your homes. https://t.co/MQ159OlOXc
A report from Washington Examiner pointed out that Musk is charging that “the government may soon target people’s homes to accommodate illegal immigrants.”
His comment was in response to documentation from the Libs of TikTok account that showed immigrants being delivered to a New York City school, where they apparently now will be housed.
Students at the school were told to begin virtual classes at the same time.
Musk said, “They’ve run out of hotel rooms, are kicking kids out of school for illegal housing and now they want your homes too.”
Already, Gov. Maura Healey in Massachusetts has called for families to shelter immigrants in their homes.
Inna Vernikov, the minority whip on the New York City council, said this week that 2,000 immigrants from Floyd Bennett Field will now be living in the school.
“Our public schools are meant to be places of learning and growth for our children, and were never intended to be shelters or facilities for emergency housing,” her statement said. “There are approximately 4,000 students who attend Madison High School. Their parents are rightfully concerned. Our constituents who live in the vicinity are concerned for their safety and well-being. This will agitate local residents, disrupt the entire school environment, and place a tremendous burden on families, students, school administrators, and staff.”
The New York Post explained Libs of TikTok reported, “School is closed tomorrow because illegals will be sleeping in the school’s gym. This is disgraceful! NYC is prioritizing illegals over Americans.”
