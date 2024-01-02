Multiple Explosions Reported on Roosevelt Island in New York City’s East River

There were multiple explosions and reports of buildings shaking Monday morning on Roosevelt Island.

#BREAKING: Numerous reports of multiple explosions and buildings shaking on Roosevelt Island #Manhattan l #NewYork Currently, numerous emergency crews and other agencies are responding to reports of multiple explosions, causing buildings to shake in the Roosevelt Island… pic.twitter.com/SHAknHOEfx — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 2, 2024

New York City firefighters responded after the reports of the explosions and ground shaking on the 580 block of Main Street, just south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge and Tram, before 6am.

The explosions caused power outages on Roosevelt Island, abc7 reports.



Roosevelt Island is located in New York City’s East River, within the borough of Manhattan. It lies between Manhattan Island to the west, and the borough of Queens, on Long Island, to the east.