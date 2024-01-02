Multiple Explosions Reported on Roosevelt Island in New York City’s East River

by
Emergency vehicles responded to Roosevelt Island on Monday morning after reports of an explosion.

There were multiple explosions and reports of buildings shaking Monday morning on Roosevelt Island.

New York City firefighters responded after the reports of the explosions and ground shaking on the 580 block of Main Street, just south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge and Tram, before 6am.

The explosions caused power outages on Roosevelt Island, abc7 reports.


Roosevelt Island is located in New York City’s East River, within the borough of Manhattan. It lies between Manhattan Island to the west, and the borough of Queens, on Long Island, to the east.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

