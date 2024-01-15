MSNBC Forced to Read President Trump’s Record Breaking Lead in Des Moines Register Poll (VIDEO)

President Trump has shattered George W. Bush’s previous record for the highest share of votes in the Des Moines Register GOP presidential poll.

Trump’s dominance in the latest poll has even forced MSNBC to commend Trump’s record-breaking achievement.

During Sunday’s airing of MSNBC’s Meet the Press, data analyst Steve Kornacki stated, “To put this Trump lead in some perspective, the 48% that Trump is registering here is the highest share for a Republican candidate in a final Des Moines Register poll ever.”

Konacki continued Trump surpassed George W. Bush’s previous record of 43%.

He also noted that Trump’s 28-point margin over second-place poll finisher Niki Haley beat Bush’s previous margin of victory record of 23%.

Per The Des Moines Register:

Donald Trump retains a commanding lead in the final Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll before Monday’s caucuses, with Nikki Haley sliding past Ron DeSantis into second place. The former president is the first choice of 48% of likely Republican caucusgoers, while former United Nations Ambassador Haley is at 20% and Florida Gov. DeSantis drops to 16%. No other candidate reaches double digits. The poll of 705 likely Republican caucusgoers was conducted Jan. 7-12 by Selzer & Co. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. Here’s a look at how all six Republican presidential candidates perform in the last poll before the Iowa Caucuses and how that compares with their support from earlier in the campaign cycle.