A 39-year-old youth baseball coach is facing at least seven felony charges after being caught allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl by the girl’s mother.

One of those charges derives from the fact that Donovan Scott Sheppard told officials that he was HIV positive, according to an affidavit cited by KFOR in Oklahoma City.

According to those records, Sheppard had to be picked up by the woman with whom he was living after he’d gotten into a fight at a bar in nearby Moore, Oklahoma, on Jan. 13.

The woman then went to bed in her southwest Oklahoma City home, but found Sheppard raping the girl, her daughter, when she woke up.

She held Sheppard at gunpoint until police arrived and arrested him.

The young girl told police that Sheppard had raped her several times previously.

He was charged with three counts of first degree rape of a minor under the age of 14, but Fox News reported that the girl said he’d sexually assaulted her six other times while she was 11 or 12 years old, including one time on her 12th birthday. (Other sources said that she had been raped a total of six times, not six additional times.)

Sheppard is currently in Cleveland County Jail facing charges of lewd molestation, rape by instrumentation, exposing others to AIDS, pattern of criminal offenses, and the aforementioned three charges of first degree rape.

The Kansas City Star reported that Sheppard told police he did not wear a condom when he raped the victim.

His bond was set at $500,000, KFOR said, citing unspecified “records.”

Fox reported that Sheppard coached a youth baseball team called the Oklahoma Aftermath and had done so for “the last several years.”

Another southwest Oklahoma City minor was raped last October by a man posing as a minor on social media, KOCO reported at the time.

Police told the outlet that the 18-year-old man had communicated with his alleged victim through Instagram for weeks before picking the 14-year-old up from school, taking her to a nearby park and raping her multiple times.

He had claimed to be only 17.

The man, whom KOCO did not name in its report, was arrested and charged with “multiple sexual assault complaints.”

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy told the outlet that the rise of social media’s popularity has led to a rise in child predation on those platforms.

“We would encourage parents to be wary. Check your kid’s social media frequently. Some people feel it’s an invasion of privacy, but to keep these kids safe, you really have to know the conversations they’re having,” OICA CEO Joe Dorman told KOCO.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.