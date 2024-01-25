Mitt Romney Says Trump Doesn’t Want to Solve the Border Problem (VIDEO)

Insufferable RINO Mitt Romney on Thursday claimed Trump doesn’t want to solve the border problem that Joe Biden created.

More than 11 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have crossed into the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation in the past three years.

The Senate is fiercely working to give Ukraine another $61.4 billion in aid. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed Schumer and said Ukraine funding is a top priority for lawmakers.

Senators are trying to tie Ukraine funding to ‘border enhancements.’

Trump opposed the Ukraine funding and said lawmakers should focus on closing the southern border.

Mitt Romney told CNN’s Manu Raju that Trump doesn’t want to solve the border problem.

“I think the border is a very important issue for Donald Trump. And the fact that he would communicate to Republican senators and congresspeople that he doesn’t want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame Biden for it is is really appalling,” Romney said.

“But the reality is that, that we have a crisis at the border, the American people are suffering as a result of what’s happening at the border. And someone running for president not to try and get the problem solved. as opposed to saying, hey, save that problem. Don’t solve it. Let me take credit for solving it later,” he said.

Unbelievable.

WATCH: