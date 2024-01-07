Media Watchdog Finds 81 Percent of Political Late Night Jokes Targeted Conservatives in 2023

The Media Research Center has looked at political late night entertainment in 2023 and found that 81 percent of the jokes were made at the expense of conservatives.

This isn’t surprising to anyone who has ever spent two minutes watching the Colbert show. He can’t make it through more than two or three sentences without mentioning Trump.

The reason for this is simple. These late night hosts are uncreative and they’re cowards. Conservatives are the only safe target that they know they can ridicule without getting into trouble with the left, who they fear.

FOX News reports:

Watchdog finds 81% of all political late night show jokes in 2023 targeted conservatives A new study from the Media Research Center found that 81% of all political jokes told on major late night comedy shows in 2023 targeted conservatives. The media watchdog analyzed each of the 9,518 political jokes told between six major daily late-night shows from January 3 through December 22, 2023, and found that 7,729 of them took aim at “someone or something on the right side of the political spectrum.” The shows analyzed were ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (until its cancelation in April). MRC also put together a video of some of the “worst late night moments of the year” to showcase several examples of late night comedy’s bias against conservatives. Breaking down the data further, the watchdog found that some shows were more aggressive towards right-wing subjects than others. Kimmel’s show had the highest rate of anti-conservative jokes for a single show out of the six.

This is one of the reasons for Greg Gutfeld’s success. He is the only alternative. The only host who is willing to make fun of Biden and Democrats.

The rest of late night is so predictable, it’s boring.