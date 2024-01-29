Media Hypes Taylor Swift’s Potential Influence on 2024 Election Outcome, Despite Polls Showing Just 18% More Likely to Support Her Endorsed Candidate

A new poll suggests that pop icon Taylor Swift could hold sway over the 2024 presidential election.

Despite this, the numbers reveal a more nuanced reality, with only a modest 18% of voters indicating they would be swayed by her endorsement.

The survey, conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek, highlighted that while a segment of the electorate might lean towards a Swift-endorsed candidate, there’s another 17% that would be less likely to give their vote under the same circumstances.

However, the majority of voters, 55%, reported their voting decision would remain unaffected by Swift’s political preferences.

The poll suggests Swift’s endorsement could particularly resonate with the younger demographic. Approximately 30% of Americans under 35 said they’d be influenced by Swift’s political opinion, while only 4% of those 65 and older felt the same.

Redfield & Wilton’s poll, which gathered data from a sample of 1,500 eligible voters on January 18, showed a margin of error of plus or minus 2.53 percent. This survey comes at a time when Swift’s stardom is surging; her Eras tour recently broke the billion-dollar mark, she was celebrated as Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2023, and her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, whose team will be going to Superbowl.

With 8 million potential new voters, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, the influence of the youth vote cannot be overstated. Forty-one million members of Gen Z will be eligible voters come November.

The topic has sparked varied reactions on social media.

Twitter user Catturd commented, “The article says that 20% of Americans will vote for whomever Taylor Swift says to vote for – you’re delusional if you believe that.”

Catturd added, “Looks like Taylor Swift is really turning those young people out for Biden – oh wait.”

Similarly, Twitter user Gain of Fauci noted, “The fact that 1/5th of all voters could have their entire political opinion shaped by a pop singer is a perfect example of how absurdly backwards this country and world is…”

TGP contributor Tim Cramer “But keep in mind, 99.9% of Taylor’s music is of her complaining about her poor choice in men. Do with this information as you will.”