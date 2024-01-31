Massive Gas Pipeline Explosion in Oklahoma Panhandle — Pipeline Erupts Into 500-Foot Flames (VIDEO)

Photo: Elmwood Fire Department/Facebook

A catastrophic gas pipeline explosion rocked the Oklahoma panhandle late last night, sending towering flames over 500 feet into the night sky.

The incident occurred before 9:45 p.m. in southern Beaver County, Oklahoma, near the border between Oklahoma and Texas, abc7 News reported.

Authorities have identified the pipeline operator as DCP Midstream, a Fortune 500 company and a major player in the midstream petroleum industry.

“Booker Fire Department is responding with other agencies to a pipeline explosion north of Darrouzett,” the post read.

Officials from the Booker Fire Department, one of the multiple agencies responding to the emergency, reported that the flames were shooting up approximately 500 feet.

“Our crews are responding to a pipeline blow out south of Midway church off 412. The glow can be seen for miles!” Elmwood Fire Department wrote.

According to ABC7, the fire was large enough that it could be seen through satellite.

Photo: Elmwood Fire/Facebook

Efforts to extinguish the blaze have been hampered by the need to wait until the gas supply feeding the fire can be safely shut off.

The strategy currently involves allowing the fire to burn off the gas in the pipeline to prevent further explosions when the pipeline is eventually sealed.

The cause of the explosion is not immediately clear, and an investigation is set to follow.

