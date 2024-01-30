Massive Fire Engulfs Feather Crest Farm Chicken Plant in Texas, Reportedly Following Large Explosion (VIDEO)

A massive fire has engulfed Feather Crest Farms, located east of Kurten, Texas, in Brazos County, causing widespread alarm and prompting a massive response from multiple fire departments.

The fire, which was reported just after 5 p.m. near Fickey Road east of Kurten, has become a major concern for local authorities and residents.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Bryan Texas Utilities announced that, in order to ensure the safety of firefighters responding to the fire, system operators would be temporarily disconnecting service for approximately 140 customers.

Crews have isolated the services near the fire and restored all unaffected customers. #BTUAlerts — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) January 30, 2024

Early reports indicate that the fire has consumed a building and several tanks on the premises of Feather Crest Farms. Eyewitnesses have reported hearing a loud explosion prior to the outbreak of the fire, suggesting a possible cause, although this has yet to be confirmed by officials.

Authorities have issued a stern warning to the public to avoid the area to ensure emergency vehicles have unimpeded access. The size and intensity of the fire have made it a challenging task for the firefighters, who are working tirelessly to contain the flames.

WATCH:

Footage shared by photographer James Nowak with KBTX shows that the fire at Feather Crest Farms is burning on the south end near Democrat Road. Still no word on what started it. DETAILS –> https://t.co/yVA74bzp08 pic.twitter.com/DSzeXXxrQm — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) January 30, 2024

Other videos:

Ground footage shared by Jim Suydam with KBTX reveals that the fire at Feather Crest Farms continues to burn into the night.

WATCH:

Ground footage shared by Jim Suydam with KBTX shows that the fire at Feather Crest Farms continues to burn into the night. Firefighters have come from other counties nearby to help out. DETAILS –> https://t.co/yVA74bzWPG pic.twitter.com/BMRMuASrZT — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) January 30, 2024

Below is a photo shared at 9:10 p.m. Eastern Time by KBTX’s reporter, Rusty Surette.

At this time, there is no information available regarding potential injuries or the exact cause of the fire. Investigators are on scene to determine the origins of the blaze and whether the reported explosions played a role in its escalation.

Residents in the vicinity of Feather Crest Farms have been advised to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.