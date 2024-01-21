Man Who Met Underage Victims Through Social Media Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Several child sexual assault charges led to the sentence of a Milam County man on Friday.

Jamarr Zamora was arrested and charged in 2020 with three counts of sexual assault of a child. His trial was put on hold due to the pandemic but became a high-priority case. “These sorts of cases that involve sexual assault of a child are always going to be ones that we pay special attention to,” Brian Price, first assistant district attorney, said. Zamora entered an ‘open’ plea to the charges. This means he admitted guilt, but there was no plea agreement in place for a lesser sentence.

For each charge, Judge John Youngblood gave him the maximum sentence of 20 years, which will be served concurrently.

“It was just, it’s an emotional moment. I’ve had several meetings with the victims and their families over the course of this and those are always emotional. But to have that closure, I think everybody was really pleased,” Price said. Price, who has four children of his own, said these cases hit close to home. ”To have somebody get sentenced, especially a sentence like this, and I can tell them, ‘Hey, the judge, the jury, they all believe you,’ it matters a lot,” he said. Advocates said that his crimes are a reminder of how quickly child exploitation can happen online. Zamora met his victims through social media apps before arranging to meet up in person. Unbound Now, an advocacy group for victims of human trafficking, said these apps make it easier for children to come in contact with predators. “They all have a certain vulnerability to them, especially for our kids. I tell parents all the time, you know, talk to your children about what’s going on,” Outreach Coordinator Christine Labertew said. Price said that he wants Zamora’s sentencing to send a message in Milam County.

Additionally, Zamora faces unrelated charges in Brazos County for assaults on two underage girls he met on social media in 2022.