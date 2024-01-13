Man Attempts to Hand DeSantis “Participation Trophy” at Town Hall, Calls Him “Little Snowflake” (VIDEO)

A town hall meeting featuring Governor Ron DeSantis took an unexpected turn when a local man approached the stage attempting to present the governor with a “participation trophy” two days before the Iowa caucus.

The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, approached the stage with a small trophy in hand to thank DeSantis for at least participating in the 2024 GOP presidential primaries.

“Real quick before we get started. Thank you everyone. Governor DeSantis, I want to present to you this participation trophy,” the man said.

“Now, you’re probably not gonna win the election, right? But we’re proud of you for trying. He’s special. He’s unique and he’s our little snowflake,” he added.

The gesture was seen as both humorous and provocative by different members of the audience.

Governor DeSantis appeared momentarily taken aback before security personnel intervened.

The event was attended by DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

Atlantic, Iowa — a man came up to DeSantis at his town hall & tried to hand him a participation trophy. He said DeSantis he “probably won’t win the election.” He also called DeSantis “our favorite snowflake.” pic.twitter.com/fTEY9Y4kM9 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 13, 2024

On Thursday, climate protesters interrupted Gov. DeSantis during a campaign event in Iowa.

The protester had climbed onto the stage and held a sign that read, “DeSantis: Climate Criminal.”

Moments later, the protester was tackled.

“That is is wrong with the college system right there, that’s exhibit A,” DeSantis said as the protester was removed.

The incident was captured on video by CBS reporter Aaron Navarro.

