Man Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse, Authorities Say Multiple Victims Suspected Including Toddlers

A 54-year-old Chambersburg resident faces serious allegations of sexually abusing multiple children, including toddlers.

Several counts of child sexual abuse are alleged to have occurred at his home, according to PA State Police

Franklin County Press reports,

Gibson’s arrest on December 29 follows a investigation revealing abuse against at least five children. The victims include two-year-old twins and children as young as four and six years old. The investigation began on September 14, 2023, when a 6-year-old girl disclosed to a third party that Gibson had exposed himself to her and engaged in inappropriate behavior.

The children, who lived with their mother and Gibson, have been subjected to abuse since at least January 1, 2021, according to court documents. Reports indicate that Gibson committed various acts of sexual abuse, including rape. The children’s 7-year-old brother, who did not report being raped, witnessed several of these assaults and described other disturbing scenes of sexual acts between Gibson and their mother.

Gibson faces 32 charges, including four counts of felony rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent exposure, and corruption of minors. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Annie Gomez Shockey, who set his bail at $500,000 cash. Unable to post bail, Gibson remains in the Franklin County Prison. His preliminary hearing was held on January 9, and his formal arraignment is scheduled for February 14 before Judge Shawn D. Meyers.