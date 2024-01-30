Major Cuts at UPS: Company Announces Layoff of 12,000 Workers Nationwide

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has declared its intent to cut 12,000 jobs in an effort to streamline operations and manage costs more effectively.

The news came during a quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, causing a sharp decline in the company’s stock prices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

UPS CEO Carol Tome expounded on the planned headcount reduction during the Tuesday call, stating that by reducing the company’s headcount, UPS will realize $1 billion in cost savings.

“2023 was a unique, and quite candidly, difficult and disappointing year. We experienced declines in volume, revenue and operating profits and all three of our business segments,” CEO Carol Tomé said.

“We are going to fit our organization to our strategy and align our resources against what’s wildly important,” she added.

The company also indicated that its Coyote truckload brokerage business could be placed on the market, marking a potential strategic shift in its operations.

Furthermore, Tome announced a new policy requiring UPS employees to return to the office for five days a week throughout the year, according to AP.

This development follows the recent approval of a tentative contract agreement between UPS and the Teamsters in September, which concluded intense labor negotiations and averted potential disruptions to package deliveries across the United States.

How it started: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay and benefits following Union deal How it’s going: UPS to slash 12,000 jobs after increased labor costs A tale as old as time pic.twitter.com/uV1RdmpOYT — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 30, 2024

Forbes Business reported: