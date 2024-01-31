Main Stream Media Financial Implosion – “The People” Don’t Want Fake News or Taylor Swift (Video)

I spent 20 years in mainstream media, working for NBC stations across the country. I left 12 years ago in disgust. Sadly, the state of the mainstream media has only gotten worse. Its fascination with Taylor Swift and celebrities like her overtook the mission of journalism.

Add in the quest to destroy conservatism and the fundamental values that this nation was founded on, the media turned into leftist propagandists. It is NOT what the people want. So, the media is getting a harsh lesson in free markets.

ABC, NBC, CBS, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The L.A. Times, Vox, Vice News, NPR, and Buzzfeed are all laying off hundreds of employees. The reality is Americans are fed up with fake news and celebrity gossip. It is why outlets like The Gateway Pundit and Real America’s Voice, along with so many other conservative outlets, are flourishing.