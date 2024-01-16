MADDOW MELTDOWN: MSNBC Cranks LOSE IT After Trump’s Landslide Victory – Evil Clowns Rant about Fascism as They Work to Remove Trump from Ballot (VIDEO)

by
Crazed far left thought leader Rachel Maddow is worried about fascism in America.

The MSNBC crew of cranks suffered a collective meltdown tonight after President Trump won the Iowa Republican Caucus in a landslide.

Democrats did not hold a caucus this year in Iowa because they really don’t care and they think Iowans are too white – therefore bad.

Iowa, where voter fraud is not yet a serious issue like it is in neighboring states, have voted twice for President Trump for president.

The MSNBC crew led by Rachel Maddow fear “fascism” in America. Again — this is all while they attempt to jail President Trump for 700 years and steal his business.

These are the same people who believe they should control your speech and they should choose who you can run as your candidate for president.

They don’t even hear themselves.

Rachel Maddow: If we are worried about the rise of authoritarianism in this country, we are worried about potential rise of fascism in this country. If we’re worried about our democracy falling to an authoritarian and potentially fascist form of government, the leader who is trying to do that is part of that equation. But people wanting that correct is a much bigger part of that equation. And the american electorate is made up of two major parties. One of those parties has been flirting with extremism on the ultra right for a very long time. They’ve brought them in in a way that they haven’t been central to republican electoral politics ever before. And I know, because I’ve been studying this, but once you have radicalised one major party, so that those are the preferences of the people who adhere to your party, the leaders, interchangeable. And, yes, Trumpism is sometimes what we call it. MAGA movement is probably a better way to do it. But there is an authoritarian movement inside republican politics that isn’t being bamboozled by Trump.

Crazy.

Via Citizen Free Press.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

