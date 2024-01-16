Lloyd Austin’s Secret 911 Call Revealed

An alarming New Year’s Day 911 call from an aide to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was obtained by The Daily Beast through a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request.

According to the 911 call, Secretary Austin’s aide asked the dispatcher to send an ambulance with ‘no lights or sirens’ because they were trying to ‘remain subtle.’

The 911 call reveals at least one of Secretary Austin’s aides was aware of his grave condition as everyone in Biden’s orbit was kept in the dark. It is unclear which aide dialed 911.

Excerpt from The Daily Beast:

The aide to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who made a 911 call to request an ambulance for the top official early this month requested that the dispatchers work to be “subtle” when they arrived at his residence, according to an audio recording of the Jan. 1 911 call exclusively obtained by The Daily Beast. “Can I ask—can the ambulance not show up with lights and sirens? Uhm, we’re trying to remain a little subtle,” the aide said, according to the recording, which The Daily Beast obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in the state of Virginia. The dispatcher responded that the ambulance could do that, noting that “usually when they turn into a residential neighborhood, they’ll turn them off.” She added that the ambulance is required by law to run the sirens and lights on main streets, such as Georgetown Pike and Leesburg Pike.

In an appalling revelation, the Pentagon earlier this month admitted Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following complications from ‘elective surgery’ – it turns out Lloyd Austin had prostate cancer and hid it from the Biden White House.

Austin underwent a procedure for prostate cancer on December 22. He was under general anesthesia for the Dec. 22 prostate cancer procedure but not when he was treated in the ICU after January 1.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, Secretary Austin, 70, was secretly taken back to the hospital by ambulance on New Year’s Day from complications of the surgery and spent more than a week in the ICU (intensive care unit) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and his deputy had to take over his duties.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks – who was on leave and on vacation in Puerto Rico – had to take over Lloyd Austin's duties.



Lloyd Austin on Saturday last week released a statement on his secret hospitalization and did not explain his failure to inform Joe Biden or Congress about his hospitalization.

Austin was discharged from a 2-week hospital stay on Monday and will resume his duties from home.