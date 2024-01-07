Lies and Theatrics: MSNBC Anchor Cries While Talking About J6 Protests (VIDEO)

To mark the third anniversary of the January 6th protests, MSNBC anchor Jonathan Capehart started to cry on air while interviewing former D.C. metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone.

While shedding tears, Capehart told Fanone, “Thank you for what you did three years ago today. Please, tell me your thoughts on this third anniversary.”

In response, Fanone shared, “We are still in the midst of the fight that began on Jan. 6, 2021, and we have a lot at stake in this country.’

Fanone is a committed Trump hater who was awarded a spot on CNN after he spoke out against President Trump and continues to lie about the January 6 protests frequently on national TV.

Last year, Joe Biden awarded Fanone the Presidential Citizens Medal by President Joe Biden.

Fanone was also awarded a free trip to the Super Bowl after the protests. The former DC cop has conspicuously lost his hillbilly accent after launching his gig on CNN.

WATCH:

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart pulls out a tissue and starts crying as he struggles to compose himself while discussing the events of January 6th These people are pathetic paid actors! pic.twitter.com/CswajjUnLF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2024

Per Yahoo Finance:

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart interviewed former Washington D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was brutally attacked and threatened by the mob that day. Capehart began the segment reminding viewers of everything that took place that day, before introducing Fanone. While fighting back tears, Capehart told Fanone, “Thank you for what you did three years ago today. Please, tell me your thoughts on this third anniversary.” Fanone had a sober response. “We are still in the midst of the fight that began on Jan. 6, 2021, and we have a lot at stake in this country. And I think that it deserves every American’s attention.” Capehart then played a clip of Donald Trump defending the group who participated in the Insurrection as recently as Friday night. In a speech delivered in Sioux Center, Iowa, Trump said, “Those Jan. 6 hostages going to jail for 20 years, 18 years, doctors, lawyers, carpenters, electricians, truck drivers… it’s one of the saddest things. It’ll go down as one of the saddest things in the history of our country.”

“We are still in the midst of the same fight that began on January 6, 2021 and we have a lot at stake in this country and I think that it deserves every American’s attention.” Michael Fanone reflects on what happened 3 years ago in the January 6 insurrection #SaturdayShow pic.twitter.com/XaPEN9Sf3t — The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@weekendcapehart) January 6, 2024

