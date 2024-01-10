Liberal Politico Claims MAGA Conservatives Are Obsessed With ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About the Epstein List and Child Trafficking

The liberal media outlet Politico, which spent years pushing the Russia collusion hoax and the Steele dossier, is now accusing MAGA conservatives of being obsessed with conspiracy theories, specifically about the Epstein list and child trafficking.

The trouble with things that the left labels as conspiracy theories over the last few years is that they keep coming true.

It’s amazing the lengths that they’re going to in order to downplay the Epstein story.

Just look at this garbage.

From Pizzagate to QAnon and now the “Epstein list,” an expert explains why sex trafficking conspiracy theories are so buzzy in MAGA circles https://t.co/EtCm3FI0rM pic.twitter.com/xzD1WiJLVi — POLITICO (@politico) January 9, 2024

From the story:

Pizzagate, QAnon and the ‘Epstein List’: Why the Far Right Is Obsessed with Sex Trafficking A day before the so-called Epstein list was supposed to drop, far-right conspiracy theorists buzzed with excitement over the expectation that it would crucify prominent figures on the left for their involvement in sex trafficking. It’s a wildly popular notion in that world, where Pizzagate and QAnon fantasies run rampant. The truth, of course, was far different: The material made public in federal court last week, with more now being released, wasn’t some kind of Jeffrey Epstein client list, as had been speculated online. It was actually documents from a court case filed by one of Epstein’s victims that did include people’s names, but provided little new information on whether they knew of or participated in Epstein’s heinous crimes.

People responded on Twitter/X:

Blue Anon is now spreading the unfounded conspiracy theory that Epstein himself is a conspiracy theory? Kind of sketchy! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 10, 2024

how is it a “conspiracy theory”?? People were literally travelling to Epstein island to rape young girls. That’s FACT. — Scott Stringle (@scott_stringle) January 9, 2024

And you wonder why no one trust you… Epstein‘a sex trafficking isn’t a conspiracy theory, it’s been proven. Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for recruiting for him! — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) January 10, 2024

The bigger question is why are commie journos so obsessed with running cover for the sex traffickers? — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) January 10, 2024

“Conspiracy theories” which are currently under federal investigation? — Gabe Guidarini (@GabeGuidarini) January 10, 2024

Their entire goal is to make Trump voters seem unreasonable and crazy. They can spend years pushing any insane conspiracy theory about Trump that they want to, but they then accuse conservatives of doing just that. Pure projection.