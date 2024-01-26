Letter From Former Homeland Security Officials Warns of Terror Attacks in America Because of Biden’s Open Border

Former national security experts and federal law enforcement officials sent a letter to Congress this month warning of possible terrorist attacks in the United States due to Joe Biden’s open border.

This is a point that has been made by many people, especially since the terror attacks in Israel on October 7th.

There could be terrorist sleeper cells in the U.S. right now made up of people who walked right across our border. How would we even know?

Townhall reports:

Chilling Letter Warns of 10/7-Style Attack by Illegal Immigrants Inside the United States In a chilling letter to congressional leaders dated January 17, former federal law enforcement and national security officials spell out the danger of Biden’s open border that “arises from the nature of the threat itself.” “Wars and espionage and bombings and riots are sadly familiar delivery systems of instability, intimidation and insecurity,” write the former senior FBI executives. “The country has faced these and more throughout its history and has held together, though not without struggle. The threat we call out today is new and unfamiliar,” the veterans of federal law enforcement explain. “In its modern history the U.S. has never suffered an invasion of the homeland and, yet, one is unfolding now.” “Military aged men from across the globe, many from countries or regions not friendly to the United States, are landing in waves on our soil by the thousands — not by splashing ashore from a ship or parachuting from a plane by rather by foot across a border that has been accurately advertised around the world as largely unprotected with ready access granted,” the letter states of this new threat… “It would be difficult to overstate the danger represented by the presence inside our borders of what is comparatively a multi-division army of young single adult males from hostile nations and regions whose background, intent, or allegiance is completely unknown,” the former FBI officials emphasize in their letter.

Senator Ron Johnson mentioned this on Twitter/X:

This sobering letter from former FBI, Homeland Security, and other law enforcement officials describes the chilling reality of why @POTUS’s open border is a clear and present danger to America. pic.twitter.com/JrlM6vKjVq — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 25, 2024

The Biden administration knows all of this is true. They are putting the power of the Democrat party above national security.