Leo Hohmann: Doctors ‘Baffled’ by Unprecedented Surge in Cancers Among Young People Under 50

The Wall Street Journal reports that doctors are baffled by the sudden rise in cancer among young people.

The Journal writes:

“Cancer is hitting more young people in the U.S. and around the globe, baffling doctors. Diagnosis rates in the U.S. rose in 2019 to 107.8 cases per 100,000 people under 50, up 12.8% from 95.6 in 2000, federal data show. A study in BMJ Oncology last year reported a sharp global rise in cancers in people under 50, with the highest rates in North America, Australia and Western Europe.”

The word “vaccine” appears nowhere in the article. It mindlessly goes on to say that doctors are “racing to figure out what is making them sick, and how to identify young people who are at high risk. They suspect that changes in the way we live—less physical activity, more ultra-processed foods, new toxins—have raised the risk for younger generations.”

This is astonishing. A whole article about rising cancers in young people that have cropped up over the last couple of years without even mentioning the one big elephant in the room. Golly gee what could have taken place over that time span: Young people were all but forced to get jabbed, at schools, at colleges, in the military, in the workplace. Practically everywhere they looked, there was someone waiting with a needle to stick in their arms. Not once. Not twice. But three and four times. Some have had as many as seven or eight injections of synthetic mRNA toxins. And these shots are still being pushed at some schools and colleges.

“The patients are getting younger,” Dr. Andrea Cercek, who co-directs a program for early-onset gastrointestinal cancer patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, told the Wall Street Journal, adding, “It’s likely some environmental change, whether it’s something in our food, our medications or something we have not yet identified.”

I have no words. America’s youth have been sold out by greedy and corrupt elders who they looked up to and trusted.

Dr. Robert Malone presented evidence last year during Congressional testimony showing that pharmaceutical giant Moderna knew its Covid mRNA shots cause cancer. Dr. Malone, one of the inventors of mRNA technology, testified during a hearing on Capitol Hill led by Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (F. Bergman, Slay News: Nov 18, 2023).

Capt. Joseph R. John, of Combat Veterans for Congress, reports:

“Moderna’s patent shows that its COVID-19 vaccine vials contain billions of DNA fragments. Those fragments, along with other contaminants, are linked to birth defects and cancer. In their patent, Moderna “admitted” that contaminants in the shots cause cancer. Meanwhile, the study found that Pfizer’s Covid-19 mRNA injection also contains the same contaminants. (F. Bergman, Slay News: Nov 18, 2023).

“Documentation of the risks associated with people being injected with the experimental gene therapy inoculation was provided by Pfizer to regulators in the United States, Europe, and Canada. According to Dr. Malone, the FDA regulators removed the notation. The removal of the information is an apparent attempt by the FDA to hide it from the public. (F. Bergman, Slay News: Nov 18, 2023).

“However, as Dr. Malone highlights in his testimony, that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) apparently “ ignored this admission ” when approving the shots for public use. The FDA says they were not aware of any concerns, but Moderna in its own patent lays out the same concerns and risks that exist about DNA in insertional mutagenesis and genotoxicity. (F. Bergman, Slay News: Nov 18, 2023).”

Dr. Malone argued that executives and scientists at Moderna and Pfizer must have known about the risks.

I’m not suggesting that vaccines are the only reason for this spike in cancers among the young. Increased consumption of processed foods is likely another contributing factor for the huge uptick in colorectal cancers in those under 55. But the biggest change in the last two and a half years has been the all-new mRNA vaccines.

And cancer isn’t the only life-altering disease hanging over the heads of the younger generation like never before.

Thousands of young athletes have been diagnosed with myocarditis, as well as suffered strokes and blood clots.

Stars and Stripes reports that the Army is mourning the unexpected death of a world-class soldier-athlete who had her sights set on an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling this summer.

Estrella “Star” Dorado Marin, age 21, died January 3 in Thornton, Colorado, of complications from emergency surgery, the Army said in a statement Wednesday.

She had experienced numbness in her upper extremities from blood clots, her family told the Army.

Dorado Marin enlisted in the Army in 2020 as a fuel supply specialist and later joined the service’s World Class Athlete Program as a freestyle wrestler.

Marin and her younger sister, Adriana Dorado Marin, made world teams in their respective weight classes, Estrella at 117 pounds and Adriana at 121 pounds.

Less than a year apart, the sisters “were two peas in a pod,” said their aunt, Patricia Lopez, according to an Army statement.

Now one of them has died from blood clots. She almost certainly would have received the Covid jab under Joe Biden’s clot-shot mandate, which was eventually struck down by the courts, but only after 95 percent or more of the U.S. military had been injected.

