Latest Terrorist Attack in Israel Targets Children Leaving School in Ra’anana, Leaving One Woman Dead, 17 Injured

As children were dismissed from school for the day in the central Israel city of Ra’anana on Monday afternoon, a multipronged terrorist car-ramming and stabbing attack occurred.

Reports say an elderly woman was killed and at least 17 people, many of whom were children and teenagers, were injured.

According to The Times of Israel, “the perpetrators — two West Bank Palestinians working in Israel illegally — seized at least three vehicles and rammed pedestrians in several locations in the city, also stabbing one or more of their victims, according to police, medics, and eyewitnesses.”

The two suspects were named as Ahmed Zidat, 25, and Mahmoud Zidad, 44, both residents of the southern West Bank town of Bani Naim, close to Hebron. According to the Shin Bet, both had been blacklisted for entering Israel illegally numerous times in the past. ******* According to reports, one of the terrorists stabbed a driver on the city’s Haharoshet Street before stealing the car and driving it into three people. The terrorist then got stuck and abandoned the car, before stealing a second vehicle and continuing on, driving down the central Ahuza Street and ramming into at least one other group of people, witnesses said.

Watch: