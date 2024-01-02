LA HELL: Former 90210 Star Actor Jumped and Viciously Attacked by Urban Bikers While His Daughter Cries in the Car – Actor Reveals What Sparked the Attack and Blasts Law Enforcement (VIDEO)

A brutal attack by a gang of bikers in California on an actor from a famous TV show has gone viral on social media, and now the actor is speaking out.

As TMZ reported, former 90210 star Ian Ziering was jumped and brutally assaulted by a large group of bikers in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve while his 12-year-old daughter sobbed from the backseat of his car.

Video captured from the incident shows the 59-year-old Ziering getting out of his car after it was struck by one of the bikers and attacking the hoodlum. But other bikers arrive to swarm the actor and start smacking him around.

Ziering then races across the street with the helmeted and masked thugs chasing him. One of the bikers holds onto Ziering’s back and dashes the sidewalk while another attempts to trip him.

NEW: Actor Ian Ziering takes on multiple bikers by himself in Los Angeles in what appears to be a road rage incident. Los Angeles is a mess as always. After striking a couple of the bikers, Ziering started running as they ganged up on him. The 59 year old actor eventually made… pic.twitter.com/DEt79RgT3H — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 1, 2024

The incident concluded with Ziering getting back in his car while consoling his poor daughter and driving off according to TMZ. The bikers also left the scene.

On Monday, Ziering revealed the full details of the incident on his Instagram, including what caused it. Ziering also said he was thankful he and his daughter were unharmed but was concerned about the rise of such gangs in LA.

Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders, leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage, I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself. I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.

Ziering also blasted the response from law enforcement for failing to protect him and others from such violent thugs.

This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.

TMZ revealed an official report has been taken, and it lists Ziering as the victim. Police have not yet made any arrests and are still investigating the incident.