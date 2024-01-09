Kirby: Biden Not Told Austin Has Cancer Until Today

Joe Biden was not informed of the prostate cancer diagnosis of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin until today, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at Tuesday’s White House press briefing. Kirby said Biden was told of Austin’s illness by White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients in the morning. A press release earlier Tuesday by doctors treating Austin revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Austin had minor surgery in secret on December 22 to treat prostate cancer, but suffered complications and was secretly taken by ambulance on January 1 back to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland where he was secretly treated in the Intensive Care Unit for about a week after suffering an infection and severe intestinal issues. It was only last Thursday that Biden, White House staff and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks were informed of Austin’s hospitalization.

Biden spoke by phone with Austin on Saturday, reported Politico’s Alex Ward, “Biden held a “cordial conversation” with Austin on Saturday night, per one of the U.S. officials. “The president has complete trust and confidence in Secretary Austin,” the official said.”

Austin did not tell Biden he was being treated for cancer, even though he was first diagnosed in early December.

Video of Kirby posted by Townhall, “REPORTER: “When did President Biden learn of the Defense Secretary’s cancer diagnosis?” KIRBY: “He was informed today.””

Biden has “complete confidence” in Austin, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre told ABC News reporter Selina Wang:

At Monday’s Pentagon briefing, Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters that neither Biden, White House staff or even Deputy Secretary Hicks were informed that Austin had a medical procedure done on December 22 (transcript excerpt):

Q: I just have a few questions about the December 22nd surgery. So he transferred certain authorities to the deputy secretary of defense while he was undergoing a procedure, right? So was she made aware that he was undergoing surgery? GEN. RYDER: No. Q: And was the White House made aware that he was undergoing surgery? GEN. RYDER: No.

Statement by doctors at Walter Reed released Tuesday on Austin’s cancer surgery and complications: