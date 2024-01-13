JUST IN: John Kerry to Step Down as Biden Climate Czar After Operating in Secret For Three Years

John Kerry will step down as Joe Biden’s Climate Envoy this winter or early spring, according to Axios.

Kerry, 80, was appointed as Joe Biden’s Climate Czar in November 2020 during the transition.

John Kerry, the private-jet setting hypocrite, operated in secret for three years.

Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT) filed a FOIA lawsuit in an effort to obtain emails between John Kerry’s office and various climate change groups.

The emails turned over to PPT from John Kerry’s office were heavily redacted.

Not one staffer’s name was revealed.

Fox News obtained the documents from PPT.

“It hardly seems in the public interest, in fact it appears the antithesis of serving the public interest, to hide the names of government officials who are communicating with controversial outside activist organizations that are attempting to influence government policy,” PPT director Michael Chamberlain told Fox News Digital.

Last July Congressman Brian Mast asked John Kerry to identify the senior staff working in his office on taxpayer’s dime.

Kerry refused to identify his senior staffers and threw a tantrum after Rep. Mast pressed him to be transparent.

