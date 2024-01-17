Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach Dead at 46 After Heart Attack

The Golden State Warriors assistant coach, Dejan Milojević, died at age 46.

The Daily Mail reported Milojevic, who serves as an assistant coach under Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack at Valter’s Osteria in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Milojevic was in Utah for the Warrior’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Before his death, the Warriors posted a press release on X that read “Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević (DAY-hahn mi-lo-yo-vihch) was hospitalized last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a medical emergency at a private team dinner. An update on Milojević’s status will be provided as appropriate.”

Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has passed away at 46 after a sudden heart attack in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. RIP. pic.twitter.com/EU1YzcHjy8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 17, 2024

Per TMZ:

Golden State Warriors assistant coach and former professional basketball player Dejan Milojević has passed away. He was just 46 years old. Milojević suffered a medical emergency during dinner at a Salt Lake City restaurant on Tuesday … although the circumstances surrounding the incident were not revealed. The Warriors were in Utah to face off against the Jazz — a game that was slated to go down Wednesday night, but has since been postponed.

Sports analyst Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Warrior’s games against the Jazz will now be postponed.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has passed away at 46 years of age, per @Eurohoopsnet pic.twitter.com/inpxqUjptz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 17, 2024

As a player, Milojevic won multiple prestigious awards, such as making the All-Europe Team and being a three-time ABA League MVP.

In 2022, Milojevic helped coach the Warriors to an NBA championship.