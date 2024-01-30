Joy Reid Caught on Hot Mic Dissing Biden: “Starting Another F***ing War” (Video)

MSNBC host Joy Reid apologized to viewers after a hot mic broadcast her profane off camera comment on Joe Biden during Monday night’s show of the Reid Out.

Reid was heard saying after introducing a clip of Biden talking about the border dispute with Congress, “Starting another f***ing war!”

Reid was likely commenting on the news that Biden is considering retaliatory strikes in the Middle East after Sunday’s deadly drone attack on U.S. troops at a base in Jordan that killed three Army reservists from Georgia and wounded several dozen soldiers.

Reid later apologized for the profanity, but not the dis of Biden, telling viewers:

“I just want to apologize very quickly. Uh, I was chatting during a clip that was playing um, and you know we try to keep this show very PG-13. So I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my behind the scenes chatter. Uh, wee deeply, deeply apologize for that, cuz you know it’s PG-13 around here.”

A home viewer captured the hot mic and apology, posting video clips to X Twitter:

Cleaner video of the hot mic incident:

In 2018, Reid infamously blamed hackers for un-PC blogs posts about gays