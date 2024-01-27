Journalist Layoffs Continue as the Liberal Media Collapses Right Before Our Eyes

Have you noticed that the liberal media is in the process of imploding? Every week, we hear about another media outlet that’s laying off staffers.

Two different things are causing this. First, a growing share of the American people no longer trust the media because so many journalists are just Democrat party activists. Second, all of these liberal media outlets are saying the same thing and are therefore competing with each other for a shrinking piece of market share.

Do you think the people in our media class will learn anything from this? Probably not.

Axios reports:

Mainstream media bloodbath: News outlets slash jobs as business suffers Nearly a dozen mainstream media companies are gutting staff and scrambling to rescue their struggling businesses… Driving the news: Forbes’ newsroom union began a three-day walkout Thursday arguing management was union busting. Its CEO announced layoffs later that afternoon hitting roughly 3% of the company. Insider announced it was eliminating 8% of its workforce, months after a union strike over a contract impasse with management.

announced it was eliminating 8% of its workforce, months after a union strike over a contract impasse with management. The New York Daily News editorial union walked off the job Thursday to protest “chronic cuts” by its owner, private equity firm Alden Capital.

editorial union walked off the job Thursday to protest “chronic cuts” by its owner, private equity firm Alden Capital. Paramount CEO Bob Bakish warned employees Thursday that the company is planning a fresh round of layoffs.

CEO Bob Bakish warned employees Thursday that the company is planning a fresh round of layoffs. The Los Angeles Times planned a one-day, multicity walkout in protest of plans for 115 job cuts. Two top editors resigned, less than two weeks after executive editor Kevin Merida stepped down.

planned a one-day, multicity walkout in protest of plans for 115 job cuts. Two top editors resigned, less than two weeks after executive editor Kevin Merida stepped down. Condé Nast saw hundreds of union workers walk off the job Tuesday to protest hundreds of previously announced layoffs impacting approximately 5% of staff, or roughly 300 people.

saw hundreds of union workers walk off the job Tuesday to protest hundreds of previously announced layoffs impacting approximately 5% of staff, or roughly 300 people. Sports Illustrated’s newsroom was gutted by sweeping layoffs after its parent company, The Arena Group, failed to make a $3.75 million quarterly payment to the group from which it licenses the Sports Illustrated brand.

It’s important to remember that all of this carnage is self-inflicted. The media did this to themselves. It’s also worth noting that liberal journalists don’t seem to care very much when other Americans lose their jobs.