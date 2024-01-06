Joe Biden to Deliver SOTU Address March 7 – Latest in Century

by

Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union Address on March 7.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday invited Biden to deliver his final SOTU for his first (and hopefully final) term as president.

“In this moment of great challenge for our country, it is my solemn duty to extend this invitation for you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, so that you may fulfill your obligation under the U.S. Constitution to report on the state of our union,” Speaker Mike Johnson wrote.

This is the latest SOTU is a century.

Biden’s last State of the Union was a total disaster.

Last year, in a humiliating SOTU moment, Joe Biden said refrigerators and cell phones got laid off.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.