Joe Biden to Deliver SOTU Address March 7 – Latest in Century

Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union Address on March 7.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday invited Biden to deliver his final SOTU for his first (and hopefully final) term as president.

“In this moment of great challenge for our country, it is my solemn duty to extend this invitation for you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, so that you may fulfill your obligation under the U.S. Constitution to report on the state of our union,” Speaker Mike Johnson wrote.

It is my solemn duty to invite President Biden to address a Joint Session of Congress on March 7th to report on the state of our union.

This is the latest SOTU is a century.

BREAKING NEWS from @PunchbowlNews: PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN will give his State of the Union address March 7. Latest SOTU in a century. And only the second time in the last 20 years SOTU has been scheduled for March

Biden’s last State of the Union was a total disaster.

Last year, in a humiliating SOTU moment, Joe Biden said refrigerators and cell phones got laid off.

