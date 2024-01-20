Jerry Seinfeld Shuts Down Woke Journalist for Pestering Him About the Number of White People in His Web Series: ‘This Really Pi**es Me Off’ (VIDEO)

Jerry Seinfeld recently sat for in interview with a journalist from the far left outlet Buzzfeed who felt the need to point out that Seinfeld’s web series ‘Comedians Driving in Cars’ features a lot of white men.

These journos just can’t help themselves. They see the entire world through this lens of social justice and race, which is completely humorless. It ruins comedy and Jerry Seinfeld knows this.

Seinfeld used humor to turn the tables on the journalist but not before pointing out that this kind of thinking annoys the hell out of him.

Jerry Seinfeld no longer does shows on college campuses and this is exactly why.

The Observer has details:

You don’t want to make Jerry Seinfeld angry, as Peter Lauria, business editor at buzzfeed (BZFD), found out during a snowy Monday night conversation with the comedy guru. Held in conjunction with CBS’s This Morning, BuzzFeed Brews, a live-streamed event, revealed what some of us Jerry-heads have known for awhile: We won’t like him when he’s angry.

“This really pisses me off,” Mr. Seinfeld said, after snarling at Mr. Lauria for questioning his use of mainly “white males” in his web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. “Take a look over here, Peter,” he bristled. “What do you see? A lot of whiteys.”

“People think it’s the census or something, it’s gotta represent the actual pie chart of America. Who cares? Funny is the world I live in. You’re funny, I’m interested. You’re not funny, I’m not interested.”

Watch the video, this is great:

The journalist’s point wasn’t even accurate.

More people need to shut down media types when they do this. Jerry Seinfeld is showing how it’s done.

