“It’s Absurd on the Face of It – The Whole Thing Is a Fraud” – EXCLUSIVE: ROGER STONE Responds to Latest Hit Piece by the Left of Bizarre Assassination Plot Against Prominent Democrats – AUDIO

Earlier today Mediaite published the latest hit piece against Roger Stone and his NYPD friend Sal Greco from an undisclosed audio taken illegally in 2020 before the presidential election.

According to Mediaite, Roger Stone and Sal Grecco were at the Caffe Europa restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and were discussing politics weeks before the 2020 election.

Mediaite claims to have obtained an illegal recording of Roger and Sal discussing the crazy leading Democrats Eric Swalwell, of Chinese spy fame, and Jerry Nadler, of New York City. According to Mediaite:

In audio of the conversation obtained exclusively by Mediaite, Stone made threatening comments about the two lawmakers. “It’s time to do it,” Stone told Greco. “Let’s go find Swalwell. It’s time to do it. Then we’ll see how brave the rest of them are. It’s time to do it. It’s either Nadler or Swalwell has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let’s go find Swalwell and get this over with. I’m just not putting up with this shit anymore.” A source familiar with the discussion told Mediate they believed Stone’s remarks were serious. “It was definitely concerning that he was constantly planning violence with an NYPD officer and other militia groups,” the source said.

The Gateway Pundit immediately reached out to Roger Stone for comment on this latest hit-piece by the far left against him and his friend Sal Greco.

Roger Stone told us the report was “nonsensical” and “the whole thing was a fraud.”

Roger Stone: Well, first of all, this is allegedly a conversation – for which they claim to have a recording, but they won’t play or post the recording that allegedly happened three years ago. Secondarily, since I never said any of the words attributed to me, if there is such a recording, it would have to be AI generated. It’s absurd on the face of it. I categorically deny saying any of these things. Why would I?

And then secondarily, this last week, MSNBC says Roger Stone urged Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act before the election in 2020. Yes, a year before, when BLM and Antifa was burning down half the country. I did say publicly I thought he should invoke the Insurrection Act, as George H. W. Bush did around the Rodney King riots! It had nothing to do with January 6th!

Jim Hoft: Wow! Isn’t that something! They twist everything, don’t they? Just everything!

Roger Stone: A week before that, once again, Ari Melber from MSNBC reports that they’ve obtained Donald Trump’s cell phone that he used on the 6th – Jack Smith has. And he has also obtained the cell phone records of an unidentified individual. But because Roger Stone pled the Fifth Amendment when asked before the January 6 committee if he had spoken to Trump or anyone on his staff – that’s proof that the phone records obtained by Smith must be those of Roger Stone.

Jim Hoft: They’re not, right?

Roger Stone: I’d had no conversation with Trump or anyone on his staff from January (December) 28th, after Christmas of 2020 and March 24 of 2021, when he heard that my wife had completed her cancer treatments and he invited us to Mar Lago… They hate me because I refuse to be silenced. And I’m clickbait. They make money off of me…

…How come there’s no quote from Sal Greco? What did Sal Greco say? Did he say, yes, Roger, that’s a great idea, or no, Roger, that’s ridiculous… So how do we know I was really with Sal Greco? The whole thing is a fraud… It’s a fabrication. As I say, if there is such a video, then it has to be AI created.