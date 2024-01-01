Italy Fallen: Milan’s Duomo Occupied by Invaders as Young Woman is Chased and Molested by Arabs in Undated Video

Undated videos posted at Radio Genoa show horrible abuse of locals and women by African and Middle Eastern men.

Mobs of military-age migrant men crowded Milan’s famed Cathedral Square in Italy as a young woman recounted being chased by two Arab immigrants who wanted to rape and rob her.

A young woman recounted being chased by two migrant men who shouted at her in Arabic. She was saved by a taxi driver “otherwise they would have raped and robbed me.”

In January 2022, Italian police raided the homes of 18 suspects in connection with a series of sexual assaults that occurred on New Year’s Eve in Milan. The suspects are described as illegal immigrants or Italians of North-African origin.

The attacks took place in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo, in front of Milan’s Cathedral, during celebrations. Nine women have come forward to say they were assaulted by groups of young men during the festivities. Police believe there may be more victims.

Police said they had identified 15 young men and three boys, aged 15 to 21, who were the targets of today’s raids in the northern cities of Milan and Turin. Through surveillance images, witness testimony and social media tracking, police were able to piece together ‘three different episodes of violence’ committed against nine young women that night, they said. Police and prosecutors have said they were aware of three attacks on New Year’s Eve in Milan’s central square.

