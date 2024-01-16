Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley Hospitalized with Undisclosed Infection

90-year-old GOP Senator Chuck Grassley is in the hospital and is being treated for an infection, his office announced on Tuesday.

The infection was not disclosed, but he is currently being treated with antibiotics.

“Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection,” his office said in a statement. “He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders.”

Grassley’s spokesperson, Taylor Foy, told the Des Moines Register Grassley went to the hospital Sunday where they did tests to make a diagnosis and begin the infusions. That treatment is ongoing.

Foy said he could not share information about how long Grassley might remain in the hospital. But he said Grassley is expected to make a full recovery.

As CNN notes, the news comes just days before a deadline for a partial government shutdown. Congressional leaders previously agreed to a deal to keep the federal government funded into March. Both parties, however, will need to find votes to pass the legislation through both chambers before the deadline on Friday.

The news outlet reports the Senate is scheduled to take a procedural step to move the government funding resolution along later tonight. Democrats currently hold a 51-49 majority.

Grassley won his first election to the Senate in 1980 and has been reelected seven times by the voters of Iowa.

Grassley is currently the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee. From January 2019 to January 2021, he was third in line for the presidency as Senate president pro tempore.

